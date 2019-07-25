AA Alcoa Corporation 22.85 -0.71

ADBE Adobe Inc. 308.73 -1.54

AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. 89.08 -0.53

AIG American International Group, Inc. 57.08 -0.31

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 33.67 -0.44

AMGN Amgen Inc. 174.11 -1.66

BAC Bank of America Corporation 30.34 -0.33

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 49.26 +0.10

BLL Ball Corporation 71.29 -0.74

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 45.40 +2.17

C Citigroup Inc. 71.39 -1.62

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.61 -0.26

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 279.80 -1.03

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.46 -0.01

CVX Chevron Corporation 125.63 -0.91

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 62.23 -0.93

DIS The Walt Disney Company 143.21 +1.92

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.89 +0.22

ETR Entergy Corporation 104.02 -0.64

FC Franklin Covey Co. 36.00 -0.15

GE General Electric Company 10.43 -0.25

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 27.44 -0.55

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 67.39 -0.24

IBM International Business Machines Corp. 150.39 +0.36

INTC Intel Corporation 52.16 -0.76

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 19.52 -0.04

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.8179 -0.0176

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 30.31 +0.29

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 54.91 +0.19

MCK McKesson Corporation 138.12 -2.25

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 54.84 +0.36

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 140.19 -0.53

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 47.77 -0.22

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.15 -0.59

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.00 -0.20

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 326.46 +8.52

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 39.39 -0.46

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Company 70.88 -0.39

PCG PG&E Corporation 18.35 -0.54

PFE Pfizer Inc. 42.67 -0.22

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 61.10 -1.58

SLB Schlumberger Limited 39.95 -0.38

T AT&T Inc. 33.81 +0.57

TGT Target Corporation 87.97 -1.12

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 148.49 -0.36

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 228.82 -36.06

UDR UDR, Inc. 45.91 +0.26

UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 248.70 -2.43

USB U.S. Bancorp 56.56 -0.03

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5099 -0.0380

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 65.45 +2.45

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 86.86 -1.24

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.89 -0.14

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 56.36 +0.39

WEN The Wendy’s Company 18.86 +0.10

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 48.09 -0.36

WMT Walmart Inc. 112.22 +0.22

X United States Steel Corporation 15.28 -0.55

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 60.19 -0.27

ZION Zions Bancorporation 44.25 +0.74