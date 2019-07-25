AA Alcoa Corporation 22.85 -0.71
ADBE Adobe Inc. 308.73 -1.54
AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. 89.08 -0.53
AIG American International Group, Inc. 57.08 -0.31
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 33.67 -0.44
AMGN Amgen Inc. 174.11 -1.66
BAC Bank of America Corporation 30.34 -0.33
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 49.26 +0.10
BLL Ball Corporation 71.29 -0.74
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 45.40 +2.17
C Citigroup Inc. 71.39 -1.62
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.61 -0.26
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 279.80 -1.03
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.46 -0.01
CVX Chevron Corporation 125.63 -0.91
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 62.23 -0.93
DIS The Walt Disney Company 143.21 +1.92
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.89 +0.22
ETR Entergy Corporation 104.02 -0.64
FC Franklin Covey Co. 36.00 -0.15
GE General Electric Company 10.43 -0.25
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 27.44 -0.55
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 67.39 -0.24
IBM International Business Machines Corp. 150.39 +0.36
INTC Intel Corporation 52.16 -0.76
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 19.52 -0.04
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.8179 -0.0176
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 30.31 +0.29
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 54.91 +0.19
MCK McKesson Corporation 138.12 -2.25
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 54.84 +0.36
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 140.19 -0.53
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 47.77 -0.22
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.15 -0.59
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.00 -0.20
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 326.46 +8.52
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 39.39 -0.46
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Company 70.88 -0.39
PCG PG&E Corporation 18.35 -0.54
PFE Pfizer Inc. 42.67 -0.22
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 61.10 -1.58
SLB Schlumberger Limited 39.95 -0.38
T AT&T Inc. 33.81 +0.57
TGT Target Corporation 87.97 -1.12
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 148.49 -0.36
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 228.82 -36.06
UDR UDR, Inc. 45.91 +0.26
UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 248.70 -2.43
USB U.S. Bancorp 56.56 -0.03
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5099 -0.0380
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 65.45 +2.45
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 86.86 -1.24
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.89 -0.14
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 56.36 +0.39
WEN The Wendy’s Company 18.86 +0.10
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 48.09 -0.36
WMT Walmart Inc. 112.22 +0.22
X United States Steel Corporation 15.28 -0.55
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 60.19 -0.27
ZION Zions Bancorporation 44.25 +0.74