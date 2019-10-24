AA Alcoa Corporation 20.74 -0.54
ADBE Adobe Inc. 269.70 +8.38
AEP American Electric Power 95.72 +1.28
AIG AIG 52.90 -0.25
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 31.72 +0.36
AMGN Amgen Inc. 203.06 -0.26
BAC Bank of America Corporation 31.36 -0.06
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 54.04 +0.16
BLL Ball Corporation 71.80 +0.72
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 54.37 -0.40
C Citigroup Inc. 72.30 -0.15
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.84 -0.88
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 297.05 -0.27
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.77 -0.32
CVX Chevron Corporation 117.58 -0.40
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 53.79 -0.02
DIS The Walt Disney Company 130.26 -0.87
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 9.05 -0.12
ETR Entergy Corporation 121.25 +0.60
FC Franklin Covey Co. 37.18 +0.95
GE General Electric Company 8.95 -0.19
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.87 +0.26
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 61.94 -1.31
IBM IBM 134.07 -0.31
INTC Intel Corporation 52.23 +0.51
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 18.43 -0.45
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 1.06 0.00
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 36.28 -0.37
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 56.29 +3.05
MCK McKesson Corporation 145.60 -0.46
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 30.28 -0.08
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 139.94 +2.70
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 47.10 +2.44
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 32.69 +1.08
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.23 -0.17
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 271.50 +0.23
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 44.48 -0.39
NWN Northwest Natural Holding 71.00 +0.09
PCG PG&E Corporation 7.20 -1.00
PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.39 -0.38
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 57.74 -0.91
SLB Schlumberger Limited 35.11 -0.22
T AT&T 36.82 -0.92
TGT Target Corporation 110.25 -1.11
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 131.43 -0.73
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 299.68 +45.00
UDR UDR, Inc. 49.44 -0.07
UNH UnitedHealth Group 244.51 -3.29
USB U.S. Bancorp 56.31 -0.27
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.449 -0.025
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 74.41 -3.51
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 92.88 -0.12
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.54 +0.16
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.58 -0.30
WEN The Wendy’s Company 21.32 -0.14
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 51.10 +0.17
WMT Walmart Inc. 119.10 -0.25
X United States Steel Corporation 11.27 +0.10
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.54 +0.10
ZION Zions Bancorporation 47.51 -0.43