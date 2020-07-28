AA Alcoa Corporation 13.18 +0.27

ADBE Adobe Inc. 436.30 +4.04

AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 84.80 +0.06

AIG American International Group, Inc. 32.67 +1.72

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 76.09 +8.48

AMGN Amgen Inc. 248.85 -6.42

BAC Bank of America Corporation 25.27 +0.91

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 33.92 -0.14

BLL Ball Corporation 73.77 -0.31

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 59.15 -0.28

C Citigroup Inc. 52.52 +1.25

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 43.90 +0.69

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 326.14 -1.43

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 9.84 -0.05

CVX Chevron Corporation 90.07 +0.96

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 25.72 -0.22

DIS The Walt Disney Company 115.61 -0.57

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 11.58 +0.11

ETR Entergy Corporation 104.13 +1.46

FC Franklin Covey Co. 18.87 +0.67

GE General Electric Company 6.59 -0.30

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 14.94 +0.15

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 68.71 +2.81

IBM IBM Corp. 125.32 +0.85

INTC Intel Corporation 48.07 -1.17

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 9.95 -0.36

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.1819 0.00

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 14.44 +0.22

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 31.79 -0.50

MCK McKesson Corporation 155.70 +1.81

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 46.69 +2.05

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 204.06 +2.04

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 50.39 +0.30

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 11.55 -0.01

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.71 +0.03

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 484.48 -4.03

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 44.65 +1.24

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 55.53 +0.48

PCG PG&E Corporation 9.20 +0.26

PFE Pfizer Inc. 39.26 +0.24

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 28.80 -0.40

SLB Schlumberger Limited 19.43 +0.28

T AT&T Inc. 29.56 -0.13

TGT Target Corporation 123.68 +0.39

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 116.85 +1.82

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 1,499.11 +22.62

UDR UDR, Inc. 35.25 -0.63

UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 306.68 +6.75

USB U.S. Bancorp 37.71 +1.39

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 5.11 -0.36

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 81.44 +0.64

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 83.60 +0.51

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 20.00 -2.12

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 57.45 -0.03

WEN The Wendy’s Company 23.43 +0.52

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 25.78 +0.25

WMT Walmart Inc. 130.69 -1.07

X United States Steel Corporation 7.74 +0.20

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 68.73 +0.36

ZION Zions Bancorporation 33.37 +1.11