AA Alcoa Corporation 7.09 -0.18
ADBE Adobe Inc. 305.91 -4.09
AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 73.29 +1.24
AIG American International Group, Inc. 25.72 +2.79
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 44.63 -1.59
AMGN Amgen Inc. 193.14 -9.20
BAC Bank of America Corporation 21.10 +0.07
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 42.53 +4.18
BLL Ball Corporation 56.02 -2.20
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 49.35 +0.11
C Citigroup Inc. 41.86 +1.20
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 33.57 -1.07
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 280.86 -4.08
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 9.05 -0.90
CVX Chevron Corporation 69.27 +2.72
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 31.10 +4.21
DIS The Walt Disney Company 100.73 +2.61
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 7.43 -0.03
ETR Entergy Corporation 88.96 +2.63
FC Franklin Covey Co. 15.41 +0.53
GE General Electric Company 7.56 +0.55
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 13.80 +0.90
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 50.03 +3.05
IBM International Business Machines 105.85 +0.37
INTC Intel Corporation 51.26 -1.14
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 11.34 +1.94
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.415 -0.0244
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 18.26 -0.30
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 39.40 +1.74
MCK McKesson Corporation 121.24 -5.07
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 33.00 +2.83
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 146.92 -1.42
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 42.50 -0.77
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 14.46 +0.60
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 7.52 -0.23
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 342.39 -14.93
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 21.60 +0.89
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 57.53 +1.26
PCG PG&E Corporation 9.25 +0.42
PFE Pfizer Inc. 29.75 +0.05
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 25.86 +0.67
SLB Schlumberger Limited 14.60 -0.05
T AT&T Inc. 28.40 +0.31
TGT Target Corporation 91.04 -9.52
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 92.18 -1.56
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 539.25 +34.25
UDR UDR, Inc. 32.89 +1.98
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 234.49 +14.69
USB U.S. Bancorp 32.03 +0.83
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 2.94 +0.34
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 56.20 +0.11
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 79.39 +1.45
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 5.07 +0.32
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 49.94 -0.05
WEN The Wendy’s Company 14.42 +0.36
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 28.97 +0.05
WMT Walmart Inc. 109.4 -5.63
X United States Steel Corporation 5.87 -0.08
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 55.55 +1.50
ZION Zions Bancorporation 25.85 +0.67