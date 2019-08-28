AA Alcoa Corporation 17.01 +0.28
ADBE Adobe Inc. 282.13 -7.32
AEP American Electric Power Co. 89.63 -1.04
AIG American International Group 52.45 -0.29
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 30.78 +0.58
AMGN Amgen Inc. 207.52 +1.03
BAC Bank of America Corporation 26.85 +0.38
BAM Brookfield Asset Management 51.20 +0.27
BLL Ball Corporation 79.27 +0.25
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 48.66 +0.73
C Citigroup Inc. 62.36 +0.70
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 43.77 +0.17
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 294.49 +2.11
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.56 +0.20
CVX Chevron Corporation 116.83 +1.00
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 56.68 +0.54
DIS The Walt Disney Company 136.55 +2.06
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 7.78 -0.12
ETR Entergy Corporation 112.32 +0.22
FC Franklin Covey Co. 36.79 +0.06
GE General Electric Company 7.94 +0.01
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 26.88 -0.02
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 60.50 +0.04
IBM International Business Machines 132.76 +1.59
INTC Intel Corporation 45.79 0.00
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 16.75 +0.20
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.6381 +0.0571
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 28.70 +0.81
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 51.16 +0.67
MCK McKesson Corporation 138.10 -0.65
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 34.46 -0.04
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 135.56 -0.18
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 43.15 +0.71
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 23.06 +0.98
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 9.34 +0.25
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 291.77 +0.74
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 40.15 +0.40
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 70.55 +0.31
PCG PG&E Corporation 10.82 -0.40
PFE Pfizer Inc. 35.08 +0.74
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 55.19 +1.39
SLB Schlumberger Limited 31.62 +0.37
T AT&T Inc. 34.96 +0.24
TGT Target Corporation 106.40 +1.70
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 146.37 -0.73
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 215.59 +1.51
UDR UDR, Inc. 47.75 +0.14
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 227.35 +4.42
USB U.S. Bancorp 51.58 +0.54
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5600 +0.0100
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 66.25 +0.85
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 94.31 +2.67
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.83 +0.02
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 57.95 +0.77
WEN The Wendy’s Company 21.67 +0.20
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 45.47 +0.72
WMT Walmart Inc. 112.72 +0.30
X United States Steel Corporation 10.70 +0.36
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 63.98 -0.01
ZION Zions Bancorporation 40.02 +0.53