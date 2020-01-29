AA Alcoa Corporation 14.50 -0.21

ADBE Adobe Inc. 351.66 -2.97

AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 102.81 +0.62

AIG American International Group, Inc. 50.35 -0.06

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 47.51 -3.02

AMGN Amgen Inc. 227.15 +2.31

BAC Bank of America Corporation 33.01 -0.23

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 62.23 -0.26

BLL Ball Corporation 72.59 -0.08

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 64.14 -0.67

C Citigroup Inc. 76.48 -0.76

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 43.32 -0.72

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 309.58 -1.27

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 13.83 -0.64

CVX Chevron Corporation 110.37 -0.75

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 56.65 -0.83

DIS The Walt Disney Company 136.06 -2.31

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.12 -0.20

ETR Entergy Corporation 130.55 +0.56

FC Franklin Covey Co. 31.44 -0.67

GE General Electric Company 12.94 +1.21

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.75 +0.03

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 70.45 +0.04

IBM IBM 137.69 -1.86

INTC Intel Corporation 66.33 -0.98

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 19.94 -0.33

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.8 -0.0039

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 38.52 +0.01

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 56.89 -0.71

MCK McKesson Corporation 149.34 -2.78

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 37.00 -0.42

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 168.04 +2.58

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 55.30 -1.17

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.71 -0.33

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.97 +0.05

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 343.16 -5.36

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 33.44 -1.11

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 74.71 -0.87

PCG PG&E Corporation 15.05 +0.10

PFE Pfizer Inc. 37.58 -0.56

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 60.90 -1.38

SLB Schlumberger Limited 33.73 -0.23

T AT&T Inc. 37.05 -1.53

TGT Target Corporation 114.27 -1.17

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 133.27 -1.12

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 580.99 +14.09

UDR UDR, Inc. 47.88 -0.32

UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 282.90 -2.97

USB U.S. Bancorp 53.60 -0.26

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 4.97 +0.19

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 64.70 -0.40

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 104.25 -1.08

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 8.73 +0.25

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.53 -1.17

WEN The Wendy’s Company 22.03 +0.24

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 47.27 -0.10

WMT Walmart Inc. 115.89 -0.71

X United States Steel Corp. 9.32 +0.14

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 67.42 +0.20

ZION Zions Bancorporation 46.37 -0.72