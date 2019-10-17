AA Alcoa Corporation 20.30 +1.14

ADBE Adobe Inc. 269.24 -3.46

AEP American Electric Power 93.00 +0.40

AIG AIG 54.06 -0.28

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 31.14 +0.33

AMGN Amgen Inc. 203.56 +0.35

BAC Bank of America Corporation 30.26 +0.09

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 53.39 0.00

BLL Ball Corporation 73.87 +1.29

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 52.42 +0.91

C Citigroup Inc. 69.60 +0.10

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 45.93 +0.33

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 302.40 +3.62

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.04 -0.13

CVX Chevron Corporation 115.35 +0.24

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 53.37 +0.20

DIS The Walt Disney Company 132.37 +1.51

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 9.06 +0.45

ETR Entergy Corporation 117.28 +1.24

FC Franklin Covey Co. 36.21 +0.32

GE General Electric Company 9.04 +0.14

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.72 +0.12

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 63.55 +1.10

IBM IBM 134.26 -7.85

INTC Intel Corporation 51.86 -0.58

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 17.19 +0.22

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 1.0100 -0.0100

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 35.04 +0.18

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 53.86 +0.19

MCK McKesson Corporation 150.51 +5.67

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 30.31 +0.66

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 139.69 -0.72

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 45.50 +0.34

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 30.42 +0.13

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.32 0.00

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 293.35 +7.07

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 43.13 +0.60

NWN Northwest Natural Holding 70.06 +0.39

PCG PG&E Corporation 7.83 -0.05

PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.46 +0.12

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 56.59 +0.04

SLB Schlumberger Limited 31.89 -0.06

T AT&T 37.81 +0.02

TGT Target Corporation 113.23 +1.04

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 140.48 -2.09

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 261.97 +2.22

UDR UDR, Inc. 49.41 +0.07

UNH UnitedHealth Group 243.67 +6.68

USB U.S. Bancorp 54.71 +0.14

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4850 -0.0250

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 70.51 +0.36

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 95.10 +2.55

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.73 +0.08

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.41 +0.12

WEN The Wendy’s Company 21.39 +0.14

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 49.61 +0.02

WMT Walmart Inc. 119.84 +0.42

X United States Steel Corporation 10.63 +0.15

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 63.67 +0.18

ZION Zions Bancorporation 44.04 -0.62