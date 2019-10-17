AA Alcoa Corporation 20.30 +1.14
ADBE Adobe Inc. 269.24 -3.46
AEP American Electric Power 93.00 +0.40
AIG AIG 54.06 -0.28
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 31.14 +0.33
AMGN Amgen Inc. 203.56 +0.35
BAC Bank of America Corporation 30.26 +0.09
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 53.39 0.00
BLL Ball Corporation 73.87 +1.29
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 52.42 +0.91
C Citigroup Inc. 69.60 +0.10
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 45.93 +0.33
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 302.40 +3.62
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.04 -0.13
CVX Chevron Corporation 115.35 +0.24
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 53.37 +0.20
DIS The Walt Disney Company 132.37 +1.51
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 9.06 +0.45
ETR Entergy Corporation 117.28 +1.24
FC Franklin Covey Co. 36.21 +0.32
GE General Electric Company 9.04 +0.14
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.72 +0.12
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 63.55 +1.10
IBM IBM 134.26 -7.85
INTC Intel Corporation 51.86 -0.58
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 17.19 +0.22
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 1.0100 -0.0100
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 35.04 +0.18
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 53.86 +0.19
MCK McKesson Corporation 150.51 +5.67
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 30.31 +0.66
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 139.69 -0.72
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 45.50 +0.34
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 30.42 +0.13
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.32 0.00
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 293.35 +7.07
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 43.13 +0.60
NWN Northwest Natural Holding 70.06 +0.39
PCG PG&E Corporation 7.83 -0.05
PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.46 +0.12
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 56.59 +0.04
SLB Schlumberger Limited 31.89 -0.06
T AT&T 37.81 +0.02
TGT Target Corporation 113.23 +1.04
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 140.48 -2.09
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 261.97 +2.22
UDR UDR, Inc. 49.41 +0.07
UNH UnitedHealth Group 243.67 +6.68
USB U.S. Bancorp 54.71 +0.14
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4850 -0.0250
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 70.51 +0.36
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 95.10 +2.55
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.73 +0.08
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.41 +0.12
WEN The Wendy’s Company 21.39 +0.14
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 49.61 +0.02
WMT Walmart Inc. 119.84 +0.42
X United States Steel Corporation 10.63 +0.15
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 63.67 +0.18
ZION Zions Bancorporation 44.04 -0.62