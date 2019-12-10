AA Alcoa Corporation 20.65 +0.40

ADBE Adobe Inc. 304.17 -2.88

AEP American Electric Power Co. 91.94 +0.08

AIG American International Group 51.08 -0.50

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 39.44 +0.51

AMGN Amgen Inc. 233.84 +1.02

BAC Bank of America Corporation 33.53 +0.02

BAM Brookfield Asset Management 57.92 0.00

BLL Ball Corporation 63.91 -0.22

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 62.09 +0.81

C Citigroup Inc. 75.78 +0.45

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 42.77 -1.12

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 295.78 +0.62

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 14.14 -0.03

CVX Chevron Corporation 117.89 +0.59

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 55.53 -0.27

DIS The Walt Disney Company 146.10 -0.11

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 9.07 -0.09

ETR Entergy Corporation 117.67 -0.51

FC Franklin Covey Co. 35.73 +0.05

GE General Electric Company 11.01 +0.02

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.16 +0.03

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 68.33 -0.35

IBM International Business Machines 133.91 -0.01

INTC Intel Corporation 56.59 +0.06

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 18.90 -0.03

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 1.1700 +0.0300

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 39.03 +0.12

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 54.91 -0.38

MCK McKesson Corporation 142.75 -0.13

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 29.29 -0.25

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 151.13 -0.23

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 47.46 +1.01

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 25.39 +0.37

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 9.69 +0.02

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 293.12 -9.38

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 37.88 0.00

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 68.97 +0.41

PCG PG&E Corporation 12.32 +1.14

PFE Pfizer Inc. 38.48 +0.16

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 62.97 -0.06

SLB Schlumberger Limited 37.34 +0.18

T AT&T Inc. 38.06 +0.02

TGT Target Corporation 125.77 -0.68

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 135.54 +0.09

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 348.84 +9.31

UDR UDR, Inc. 47.73 -0.12

UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 279.52 +1.98

USB U.S. Bancorp 59.95 -0.05

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.3465 +0.0115

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 75.02 -0.99

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 103.59 +0.35

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.85 -0.34

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 61.23 +0.22

WEN The Wendy’s Company 21.49 -0.21

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 53.69 -0.23

WMT Walmart Inc. 119.14 -0.22

X United States Steel Corporation 13.89 -0.20

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 61.80 +0.07

ZION Zions Bancorporation 49.91 +0.25