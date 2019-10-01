AA Alcoa Corporation 19.86 -0.21

ADBE Adobe Inc. 272.71 -3.54

AEP American Electric Power Co. 93.22 -0.47

AIG American International Group 54.37 -1.33

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 28.76 -0.23

AMGN Amgen Inc. 193.19 -0.32

BAC Bank of America Corporation 28.44 -0.73

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 51.98 -1.11

BLL Ball Corporation 72.11 -0.70

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 50.65 -0.06

C Citigroup Inc. 68.15 -0.93

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.52 -0.35

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 283.93 -4.18

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.13 -0.35

CVX Chevron Corporation 116.01 -2.59

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 57.01 -0.59

DIS The Walt Disney Company 129.55 -0.77

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 7.92 -0.06

ETR Entergy Corporation 117.32 -0.04

FC Franklin Covey Co. 34.75 -0.25

GE General Electric Company 8.61 -0.33

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.39 -0.23

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 63.05 -0.45

IBM International Business Machines 143.66 -1.76

INTC Intel Corporation 50.76 -0.77

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 16.53 -0.22

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.8600 -0.0289

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 33.48 -0.19

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 53.37 -0.64

MCK McKesson Corporation 135.80 -0.86

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 29.34 -1.12

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 137.07 -1.96

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 42.30 -0.55

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.29 -0.34

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 8.47 +0.18

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 269.58 +1.96

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 42.40 -0.13

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 70.60 -0.74

PCG PG&E Corporation 9.90 -0.10

PFE Pfizer Inc. 35.43 -0.50

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 56.45 -0.95

SLB Schlumberger Limited 32.70 -1.47

T AT&T Inc. 37.41 -0.43

TGT Target Corporation 105.94 -0.97

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 145.55 -3.14

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 244.69 +3.82

UDR UDR, Inc. 48.30 -0.18

UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 217.21 -0.11

USB U.S. Bancorp 53.78 -1.56

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4605 -0.0495

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 68.56 +0.17

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 95.00 -0.84

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.38 -0.16

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.85 -0.51

WEN The Wendy’s Company 20.05 +0.07

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 49.06 -1.38

WMT Walmart Inc. 117.85 -0.83

X United States Steel Co. 11.93 +0.38

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.95 +0.06

ZION Zions Bancorporation 42.97 -1.55