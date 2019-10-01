AA Alcoa Corporation 19.86 -0.21
ADBE Adobe Inc. 272.71 -3.54
AEP American Electric Power Co. 93.22 -0.47
AIG American International Group 54.37 -1.33
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 28.76 -0.23
AMGN Amgen Inc. 193.19 -0.32
BAC Bank of America Corporation 28.44 -0.73
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 51.98 -1.11
BLL Ball Corporation 72.11 -0.70
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 50.65 -0.06
C Citigroup Inc. 68.15 -0.93
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.52 -0.35
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 283.93 -4.18
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.13 -0.35
CVX Chevron Corporation 116.01 -2.59
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 57.01 -0.59
DIS The Walt Disney Company 129.55 -0.77
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 7.92 -0.06
ETR Entergy Corporation 117.32 -0.04
FC Franklin Covey Co. 34.75 -0.25
GE General Electric Company 8.61 -0.33
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.39 -0.23
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 63.05 -0.45
IBM International Business Machines 143.66 -1.76
INTC Intel Corporation 50.76 -0.77
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 16.53 -0.22
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.8600 -0.0289
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 33.48 -0.19
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 53.37 -0.64
MCK McKesson Corporation 135.80 -0.86
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 29.34 -1.12
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 137.07 -1.96
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 42.30 -0.55
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.29 -0.34
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 8.47 +0.18
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 269.58 +1.96
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 42.40 -0.13
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 70.60 -0.74
PCG PG&E Corporation 9.90 -0.10
PFE Pfizer Inc. 35.43 -0.50
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 56.45 -0.95
SLB Schlumberger Limited 32.70 -1.47
T AT&T Inc. 37.41 -0.43
TGT Target Corporation 105.94 -0.97
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 145.55 -3.14
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 244.69 +3.82
UDR UDR, Inc. 48.30 -0.18
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 217.21 -0.11
USB U.S. Bancorp 53.78 -1.56
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4605 -0.0495
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 68.56 +0.17
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 95.00 -0.84
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.38 -0.16
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.85 -0.51
WEN The Wendy’s Company 20.05 +0.07
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 49.06 -1.38
WMT Walmart Inc. 117.85 -0.83
X United States Steel Co. 11.93 +0.38
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.95 +0.06
ZION Zions Bancorporation 42.97 -1.55