AA Alcoa Corporation 7.26 +0.23

ADBE Adobe Inc. 317.18 +8.25

AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 83.30 +4.55

AIG American International Group, Inc. 24.13 +0.87

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 48.79 +1.23

AMGN Amgen Inc. 219.19 +10.41

BAC Bank of America Corporation 23.45 +1.31

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 34.09 +2.34

BLL Ball Corporation 67.59 +1.73

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 58.25 +1.35

C Citigroup Inc. 44.26 +3.01

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 37.68 +0.74

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 305.97 +2.34

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 9.83 +0.33

CVX Chevron Corporation 85.98 +5.06

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 23.23 +0.98

DIS The Walt Disney Company 101.07 -0.17

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.07 +0.27

ETR Entergy Corporation 100.52 +6.87

FC Franklin Covey Co. 19.51 +0.71

GE General Electric Company 7.30 +0.27

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 14.56 +0.90

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 52.37 +3.07

IBM International Business Machines 119.29 +4.35

INTC Intel Corporation 58.98 +0.58

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 9.03 +0.27

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.3251 +0.0038

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 19.00 +0.96

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 34.30 +1.53

MCK McKesson Corporation 131.56 -0.52

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 33.43 +0.45

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 165.13 +1.64

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 48.29 +1.75

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 14.26 -0.53

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 7.91 +0.29

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 371.12 -1.16

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 22.60 +0.74

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 60.52 +1.24

PCG PG&E Corporation 10.90 +2.33

PFE Pfizer Inc. 34.60 +0.99

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 25.65 +1.15

SLB Schlumberger Limited 17.28 +0.81

T AT&T Inc. 29.89 +0.33

TGT Target Corporation 104.63 +6.37

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 104.94 +4.16

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 548.84 +3.39

UDR UDR, Inc. 38.66 +3.27

UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 267.83 +19.79

USB U.S. Bancorp 35.65 +1.20

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 3.29 +0.16

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 70.94 +1.54

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 84.32 +3.92

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 5.46 +0.57

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 57.80 +0.82

WEN The Wendy’s Company 16.04 +1.14

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 30.28 +1.51

WMT Walmart Inc. 121.84 -0.15

X United States Steel Corporation 6.76 +0.30

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 62.80 +3.57

ZION Zions Bancorporation 29.44 +1.40