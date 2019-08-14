AA Alcoa Corporation 17.50 -1.61
ADBE Adobe Inc. 283.66 -9.51
AEP American Electric Power Co. 88.48 -1.77
AIG American International Group 53.39 -2.73
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 30.24 -1.87
AMGN Amgen Inc. 198.87 -5.80
BAC Bank of America Corporation 26.42 -1.30
BAM Brookfield Asset Management 49.77 -1.26
BLL Ball Corporation 76.85 -2.44
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 45.64 -0.85
C Citigroup Inc. 61.41 -3.42
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 42.37 -1.09
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 268.15 -8.11
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.29 -0.19
CVX Chevron Corporation 117.74 -4.65
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 57.23 -1.61
DIS The Walt Disney Company 132.85 -4.16
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.31 -0.41
ETR Entergy Corporation 107.00 -0.82
FC Franklin Covey Co. 36.45 -0.93
GE General Electric Company 9.03 -0.32
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 27.18 -0.60
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 61.06 -1.22
IBM International Business Machines 131.25 -4.54
INTC Intel Corporation 45.87 -0.97
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 18.25 -0.53
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.5700 -0.0295
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 26.02 -3.10
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 48.76 -1.16
MCK McKesson Corporation 141.86 -4.45
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 36.40 -1.07
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 133.98 -4.16
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 42.04 -2.13
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 25.50 -19.05
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 8.76 -0.56
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 299.11 -13.17
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 39.55 -0.70
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 70.42 -0.08
PCG PG&E Corporation 15.93 -1.02
PFE Pfizer Inc. 34.24 -0.96
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 54.23 -1.60
SLB Schlumberger Limited 32.34 -2.29
T AT&T Inc. 34.09 -0.77
TGT Target Corporation 81.89 -2.35
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 143.48 -4.74
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 219.62 -15.38
UDR UDR, Inc. 45.86 -0.70
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 243.20 -6.02
USB U.S. Bancorp 50.90 -1.93
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4258 +0.0258
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 67.05 -2.33
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 96.00 -2.78
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.61 +0.14
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 55.72 -0.65
WEN The Wendy’s Company 19.69 +0.03
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 43.97 -1.99
WMT Walmart Inc. 106.20 -1.21
X United States Steel Corporation 11.56 -0.55
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 60.78 -0.60
ZION Zions Bancorporation 39.65 -1.25