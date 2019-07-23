AA Alcoa Corporation 22.95 -0.03
ADBE Adobe Inc. 307.88 -0.67
AEP American Electric Power Co 89.51 -0.61
AIG American International Group 56.29 +0.41
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 33.49 +0.64
AMGN Amgen Inc. 176.01 +0.12
BAC Bank of America Corporation 30.25 +0.68
BAM Brookfield Asset Management 48.29 +0.30
BLL Ball Corporation 71.78 +0.67
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 43.05 +0.28
C Citigroup Inc. 71.99 +0.88
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.32 +0.47
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 280.10 -0.07
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.17 +0.09
CVX Chevron Corporation 125.82 +0.51
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 63.09 +1.80
DIS The Walt Disney Company 141.26 +0.42
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.83 +0.04
ETR Entergy Corporation 104.86 -0.54
FC Franklin Covey Co. 35.46 -0.19
GE General Electric Company 10.65 +0.44
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 27.77 -0.13
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 67.50 +0.72
IBM International Business Machines 150.38 +0.64
INTC Intel Corporation 51.75 +0.40
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 19.28 +0.32
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.7867 -0.0312
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 29.07 +0.31
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 54.12 +1.44
MCK McKesson Corporation 138.11 -0.65
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 53.78 -0.19
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 139.29 +0.86
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 46.95 -0.24
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.37 +0.65
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 9.30 +0.28
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 307.30 -3.32
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 39.66 -0.32
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co 70.81 +0.17
PCG PG&E Corporation 18.89 +1.24
PFE Pfizer Inc. 43.09 +0.27
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 61.22 +0.75
SLB Schlumberger Limited 39.75 +0.26
T AT&T Inc. 32.09 -0.04
TGT Target Corporation 88.54 +1.32
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 147.50 -2.21
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 260.17 +4.49
UDR UDR, Inc. 45.78 +0.48
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 255.01 -0.31
USB U.S. Bancorp 56.03 +0.70
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5500 -0.0500
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 63.05 +0.23
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 87.36 +0.03
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 8.16 +0.05
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 55.48 -0.02
WEN The Wendy’s Company 18.76 -0.08
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 47.20 +0.72
WMT Walmart Inc. 112.09 -0.73
X United States Steel Corporation 15.62 +0.24
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 60.41 -0.30
ZION Zions Bancorporation 42.83 -2.40