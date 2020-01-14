AA Alcoa Corporation 20.18 -0.19
ADBE Adobe Inc. 342.94 -1.69
AEP American Electric Power Co. 96.60 +1.62
AIG American International Group, Inc. 51.78 -0.56
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 48.54 +0.33
AMGN Amgen Inc. 241.70 +1.70
BAC Bank of America Corporation 34.67 -0.65
BAM Brookfield Asset Management 60.71 +0.61
BLL Ball Corporation 68.21 +1.66
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 66.58 +0.14
C Citigroup Inc. 81.24 -0.67
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 46.28 +0.25
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 300.82 +1.07
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 13.06 -0.12
CVX Chevron Corporation 116.13 -0.17
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 61.62 +0.17
DIS The Walt Disney Company 144.32 -0.88
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.83 +0.04
ETR Entergy Corporation 123.74 +2.16
FC Franklin Covey Co. 32.72 +0.21
GE General Electric Company 11.87 -0.16
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.54 +0.60
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 68.50 +1.03
IBM International Business Machines 136.62 +0.80
INTC Intel Corporation 58.94 -0.49
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 18.70 +0.18
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.7681 -0.0318
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 40.41 -1.09
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 55.03 +0.54
MCK McKesson Corporation 154.03 +3.36
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 37.55 -0.85
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 163.18 +1.05
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 56.17 -1.35
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 29.35 +0.05
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 9.60 +0.10
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 339.07 +0.38
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 41.95 +1.54
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 73.34 +1.29
PCG PG&E Corporation 12.75 +0.83
PFE Pfizer Inc. 40.67 +0.60
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 64.79 +0.75
SLB Schlumberger Limited 38.33 -1.20
T AT&T Inc. 37.87 -0.22
TGT Target Corporation 117.00 -8.26
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 137.57 +0.92
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 518.50 -19.42
UDR UDR, Inc. 46.87 +0.44
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 296.41 +8.17
USB U.S. Bancorp 54.97 -1.62
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 4.65 -0.05
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 80.10 +0.89
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 98.50 -1.90
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 8.33 +0.08
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.10 +0.06
WEN The Wendy’s Company 21.58 +0.16
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 48.32 -0.98
WMT Walmart Inc. 115.28 -0.90
X United States Steel Corporation 10.50 -0.41
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.47 +1.00
ZION Zions Bancorporation 50.37 -1.05