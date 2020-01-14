AA Alcoa Corporation 20.18 -0.19

ADBE Adobe Inc. 342.94 -1.69

AEP American Electric Power Co. 96.60 +1.62

AIG American International Group, Inc. 51.78 -0.56

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 48.54 +0.33

AMGN Amgen Inc. 241.70 +1.70

BAC Bank of America Corporation 34.67 -0.65

BAM Brookfield Asset Management 60.71 +0.61

BLL Ball Corporation 68.21 +1.66

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 66.58 +0.14

C Citigroup Inc. 81.24 -0.67

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 46.28 +0.25

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 300.82 +1.07

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 13.06 -0.12

CVX Chevron Corporation 116.13 -0.17

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 61.62 +0.17

DIS The Walt Disney Company 144.32 -0.88

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.83 +0.04

ETR Entergy Corporation 123.74 +2.16

FC Franklin Covey Co. 32.72 +0.21

GE General Electric Company 11.87 -0.16

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.54 +0.60

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 68.50 +1.03

IBM International Business Machines 136.62 +0.80

INTC Intel Corporation 58.94 -0.49

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 18.70 +0.18

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.7681 -0.0318

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 40.41 -1.09

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 55.03 +0.54

MCK McKesson Corporation 154.03 +3.36

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 37.55 -0.85

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 163.18 +1.05

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 56.17 -1.35

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 29.35 +0.05

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 9.60 +0.10

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 339.07 +0.38

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 41.95 +1.54

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 73.34 +1.29

PCG PG&E Corporation 12.75 +0.83

PFE Pfizer Inc. 40.67 +0.60

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 64.79 +0.75

SLB Schlumberger Limited 38.33 -1.20

T AT&T Inc. 37.87 -0.22

TGT Target Corporation 117.00 -8.26

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 137.57 +0.92

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 518.50 -19.42

UDR UDR, Inc. 46.87 +0.44

UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 296.41 +8.17

USB U.S. Bancorp 54.97 -1.62

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 4.65 -0.05

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 80.10 +0.89

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 98.50 -1.90

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 8.33 +0.08

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.10 +0.06

WEN The Wendy’s Company 21.58 +0.16

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 48.32 -0.98

WMT Walmart Inc. 115.28 -0.90

X United States Steel Corporation 10.50 -0.41

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.47 +1.00

ZION Zions Bancorporation 50.37 -1.05