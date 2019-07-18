AA Alcoa Corporation 23.41 +0.26
ADBE Adobe Inc. 310.08 +0.69
AEP American Electric Power Co. 91.76 +0.74
AIG American International Group 55.60 +0.23
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 33.00 -0.60
AMGN Amgen Inc. 179.54 +2.48
BAC Bank of America Corporation 29.48 +0.29
BAM Brookfield Asset Management 48.68 +0.31
BLL Ball Corporation 70.90 +2.39
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 44.05 -0.08
C Citigroup Inc. 71.79 +0.97
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.56 +0.13
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 282.91 +1.35
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.40 -0.39
CVX Chevron Corporation 124.68 +0.54
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 62.66 +0.41
DIS The Walt Disney Company 141.63 -0.94
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.84 +0.30
ETR Entergy Corporation 106.75 +1.21
FC Franklin Covey Co. 35.63 +0.38
GE General Electric Company 10.06 +0.08
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 28.18 -0.01
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 68.88 -0.45
IBM International Business Machines 149.63 +6.56
INTC Intel Corporation 49.94 +0.55
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 19.22 +0.14
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 1.0800 -0.0600
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 29.37 -0.41
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 52.44 +0.14
MCK McKesson Corporation 139.68 +1.05
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 55.78 -0.53
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 136.42 +0.15
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 44.67 +1.30
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 26.68 +0.38
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 9.10 +0.35
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 325.21 -37.23
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 39.34 +0.49
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 71.75 +0.99
PCG PG&E Corporation 18.46 +0.01
PFE Pfizer Inc. 43.06 +0.32
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 60.71 +0.43
SLB Schlumberger Limited 38.78 +0.15
T AT&T Inc. 33.09 -0.17
TGT Target Corporation 88.50 +0.64
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 152.71 +0.33
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 253.54 -1.32
UDR UDR, Inc. 46.33 +0.10
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 260.60 -6.05
USB U.S. Bancorp 55.19 +0.97
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.6500 +0.1450
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 62.62 +2.11
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 87.10 -0.24
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 8.34 +0.03
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 57.21 -0.01
WEN The Wendy’s Company 19.30 +0.19
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 45.82 +0.61
WMT Walmart Inc. 114.72 +0.12
X United States Steel Corporation 14.68 -0.26
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 61.93 +0.65
ZION Zions Bancorporation 45.54 +0.66