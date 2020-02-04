AA Alcoa Corporation 14.70 +0.46
ADBE Adobe Inc. 366.74 +8.74
AEP American Electric Power Co. 102.87 -1.35
AIG American International Group, Inc. 50.65 -0.51
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 49.45 +1.43
AMGN Amgen Inc. 221.81 +4.93
BAC Bank of America Corporation 33.62 +0.65
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 62.72 +0.79
BLL Ball Corporation 75.01 +0.86
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 64.29 +0.71
C Citigroup Inc. 76.50 +1.37
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.28 +1.62
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 304.90 +2.90
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 13.96 +0.36
CVX Chevron Corporation 106.85 +0.57
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 57.93 +1.89
DIS The Walt Disney Company 144.73 +3.41
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.10 +0.21
ETR Entergy Corporation 130.56 -1.63
FC Franklin Covey Co. 32.36 +0.29
GE General Electric Company 12.58 +0.32
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 22.26 -0.27
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 69.75 +0.13
IBM International Business Machines 149.11 +2.84
INTC Intel Corporation 65.46 +1.04
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 20.42 +0.40
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.7148 +0.0092
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 38.30 +0.78
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 55.68 +0.46
MCK McKesson Corporation 149.25 +5.35
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 38.87 +1.27
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 180.12 +5.74
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 55.50 +1.72
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.50 -0.16
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.89 0.00
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 369.01 +11.01
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 34.79 +1.09
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 75.05 -0.04
PCG PG&E Corporation 16.75 -0.52
PFE Pfizer Inc. 37.69 +0.18
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 57.77 +2.42
SLB Schlumberger Limited 34.07 +0.61
T AT&T Inc. 37.63 +0.67
TGT Target Corporation 113.25 +0.74
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 132.58 -1.03
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 887.06 +107.06
UDR UDR, Inc. 48.48 +0.42
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 280.84 +6.82
USB U.S. Bancorp 54.22 +0.53
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 4.40 +0.30
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 65.93 +2.91
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 89.81 -1.05
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 8.12 +0.15
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 58.29 +0.24
WEN The Wendy’s Company 22.37 +0.44
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 47.26 +0.14
WMT Walmart Inc. 115.27 +1.00
X United States Steel Corporation 9.12 +0.09
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 69.30 -0.15
ZION Zions Bancorporation 46.68 +0.58