AA Alcoa Corporation 19.30 -0.56
ADBE Adobe Inc. 266.66 -6.05
AEP American Electric Power Co. 92.13 -1.09
AIG American International Group 53.47 -0.90
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 28.31 -0.45
AMGN Amgen Inc. 189.21 -3.98
BAC Bank of America Corporation 27.84 -0.60
BAM Brookfield Asset Mgmt. 51.07 -0.91
BLL Ball Corporation 70.82 -1.29
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 49.21 -1.44
C Citigroup Inc. 66.26 -1.89
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.05 -0.47
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 285.11 +1.18
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.53 -0.60
CVX Chevron Corporation 112.29 -3.72
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 54.35 -2.66
DIS The Walt Disney Company 129.14 -0.41
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 7.79 -0.13
ETR Entergy Corporation 116.45 -0.87
FC Franklin Covey Co. 34.35 -0.40
GE General Electric Company 8.51 -0.10
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.43 +0.04
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 61.78 -1.27
IBM International Business Machines 141.69 -1.97
INTC Intel Corporation 49.39 -1.37
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 16.12 -0.41
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.8900 +0.0300
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 31.84 -1.64
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 52.04 -1.33
MCK McKesson Corporation 131.09 -4.71
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 28.31 -1.03
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 134.65 -2.42
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 41.98 -0.32
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.14 -0.15
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 8.34 -0.13
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 268.03 -1.55
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 40.40 -2.00
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 69.66 -0.94
PCG PG&E Corporation 8.96 -0.94
PFE Pfizer Inc. 34.70 -0.73
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 55.88 -0.57
SLB Schlumberger Limited 31.76 -0.94
T AT&T Inc. 37.08 -0.33
TGT Target Corporation 105.16 -0.78
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 142.39 -3.16
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 243.13 -1.56
UDR UDR, Inc. 48.17 -0.13
UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 216.75 -0.46
USB U.S. Bancorp 52.88 -0.90
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4700 -0.0244
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 67.18 -1.38
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 93.92 -1.08
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.56 +0.18
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 58.91 -0.94
WEN The Wendy’s Company 19.92 -0.13
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 48.47 -0.59
WMT Walmart Inc. 116.12 -1.73
X United States Steel Corporation 10.94 -0.99
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 63.34 -1.61
ZION Zions Bancorporation 42.26 -0.71