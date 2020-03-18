AA Alcoa Corporation 5.75 -1.25

ADBE Adobe Inc. 294.61 -17.20

AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. 88.28 -2.92

AIG American International Group, Inc. 18.78 -3.47

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 39.12 -2.76

AMGN Amgen Inc. 204.88 -2.92

BAC Bank of America Corporation 20.79 -1.19

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 41.72 -3.62

BLL Ball Corporation 64.45 -0.18

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 50.24 -3.85

C Citigroup Inc. 36.43 -3.82

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 35.68 -2.54

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 307.50 +0.51

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 10.32 -0.54

CVX Chevron Corporation 55.05 -15.64

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 23.49 -8.25

DIS The Walt Disney Company 88.80 -4.73

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 6.78 -0.08

ETR Entergy Corporation 86.41 -13.21

FC Franklin Covey Co. 13.40 -3.07

GE General Electric Company 6.60 -0.48

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 14.74 -2.63

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 50.74 -3.87

IBM International Business Machines 103.55 -3.10

INTC Intel Corporation 47.61 -2.47

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 7.66 -1.86

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.4069 -0.107

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 19.76 +1.04

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 35.15 -3.10

MCK McKesson Corporation 135.90 -3.57

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 27.99 -2.92

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 140.40 -6.17

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 34.69 -2.69

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 9.78 -0.56

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 6.11 -0.83

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 315.47 -4.28

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 12.52 -1.70

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Company 68.63 +2.14

PCG PG&E Corporation 7.27 -1.95

PFE Pfizer Inc. 32.36 +0.20

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 12.07 -9.80

SLB Schlumberger Limited 12.05 -1.95

T AT&T Inc. 32.85 -0.89

TGT Target Corporation 102.82 -0.81

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 81.69 -14.72

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 361.22 -68.98

UDR UDR, Inc. 35.53 -3.31

UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 217.06 -27.16

USB U.S. Bancorp 33.00 -0.72

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 2.20 -0.59

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 45.78 -4.22

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 78.47 -2.54

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 3.290 -1.02

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 54.32 +0.01

WEN The Wendy’s Company 7.47 -3.03

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 28.12 -1.51

WMT Walmart Inc. 122.58 +3.32

X United States Steel Corporation 4.90 -0.68

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 61.37 -3.56

ZION Zions Bancorporation 27.47 -0.58