AA Alcoa Corporation 6.08 -0.17

ADBE Adobe Inc. 303.96 +2.75

AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 76.79 +2.22

AIG American International Group, Inc. 21.25 -0.36

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 44.49 +0.83

AMGN Amgen Inc. 208.88 +11.07

BAC Bank of America Corporation 20.57 +0.80

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 28.96 +1.21

BLL Ball Corporation 64.56 +0.39

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 55.21 +0.84

C Citigroup Inc. 39.23 +0.72

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 34.37 +1.95

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 291.48 +4.70

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 8.80 +0.01

CVX Chevron Corporation 76.12 +7.56

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 22.68 -1.19

DIS The Walt Disney Company 96.97 +2.05

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 7.93 +0.16

ETR Entergy Corporation 88.20 +2.62

FC Franklin Covey Co. 15.37 +0.86

GE General Electric Company 6.90 -0.14

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 12.56 -0.42

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 48.44 -0.13

IBM International Business Machines 110.00 +4.86

INTC Intel Corporation 54.35 +2.47

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 7.63 -0.48

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.2965 -0.0305

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 13.18 -0.11

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 31.50 -0.54

MCK McKesson Corporation 129.20 -3.86

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 30.59 +1.75

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 155.26 +3.15

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 41.09 +1.20

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 13.31 +0.21

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 7.62 +0.37

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 370.08 +6.00

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 19.96 -0.56

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 57.32 +1.38

PCG PG&E Corporation 8.28 -0.14

PFE Pfizer Inc. 32.87 +1.12

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 21.52 -0.12

SLB Schlumberger Limited 13.88 +1.29

T AT&T Inc. 28.76 +0.71

TGT Target Corporation 94.36 -0.91

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 97.19 +1.99

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 454.47 -27.09

UDR UDR, Inc. 31.95 -1.03

UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 240.44 +3.12

USB U.S. Bancorp 32.67 +0.74

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 3.20 +0.41

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 62.72 +7.43

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 88.59 +10.59

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 4.20 +0.20

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 55.25 +2.33

WEN The Wendy’s Company 13.35 -0.62

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 27.22 +0.65

WMT Walmart Inc. 118.65 +4.51

X United States Steel Corporation 6.14 -0.25

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 60.42 +2.34

ZION Zions Bancorporation 25.39 +0.07