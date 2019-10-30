AA Alcoa Corporation 21.29 -0.31

ADBE Adobe Inc. 278.41 +6.96

AEP American Electric Power Co. 94.10 +0.93

AIG American International Group 52.61 +0.51

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 33.13 +0.10

AMGN Amgen Inc. 210.88 +1.89

BAC Bank of America Corporation 31.62 -0.45

BAM Brookfield Asset Management 55.66 +0.77

BLL Ball Corporation 73.96 +1.22

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 56.87 +1.10

C Citigroup Inc. 72.97 -0.12

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.69 -0.66

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 299.84 +3.98

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.89 +0.05

CVX Chevron Corporation 116.36 -1.77

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 55.32 -0.06

DIS The Walt Disney Company 129.60 +0.12

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.77 +0.08

ETR Entergy Corporation 121.56 +2.52

FC Franklin Covey Co. 38.09 +0.65

GE General Electric Company 10.11 +1.04

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 25.12 +0.21

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 62.80 -0.32

IBM International Business Machines 135.25 +1.43

INTC Intel Corporation 56.60 +0.26

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 19.46 -0.01

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 1.0100 -0.0200

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 35.21 -1.90

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 57.04 -0.17

MCK McKesson Corporation 136.79 -12.61

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 29.11 -0.99

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 144.61 +1.78

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 47.88 -0.23

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 33.40 +0.23

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 9.50 +0.11

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 291.45 +10.24

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 46.18 +1.67

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 69.58 +0.64

PCG PG&E Corporation 6.14 +1.11

PFE Pfizer Inc. 38.48 +0.27

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 59.21 +0.15

SLB Schlumberger Limited 33.10 -1.69

T AT&T Inc. 38.20 +0.14

TGT Target Corporation 107.93 -0.22

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 129.78 +0.85

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 315.01 -1.21

UDR UDR, Inc. 50.36 +1.18

UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 254.80 +2.51

USB U.S. Bancorp 57.12 -0.22

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4114 +0.0013

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 75.33 +0.82

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 101.60 +2.00

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.97 -0.02

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.82 +0.63

WEN The Wendy’s Company 21.15 +0.11

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 52.03 -0.14

WMT Walmart Inc. 118.10 +0.95

X United States Steel Corporation 12.01 -0.21

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 63.32 +0.74

ZION Zions Bancorporation 49.22 -0.16