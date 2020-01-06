AA Alcoa Corporation 21.00 -0.50

ADBE Adobe Inc. 333.71 +1.90

AEP American Electric Power Co. 93.67 +0.31

AIG American International Group 51.40 +0.04

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 48.39 -0.21

AMGN Amgen Inc. 240.30 +1.83

BAC Bank of America Corporation 34.85 -0.05

BAM Brookfield Asset Management 58.15 +0.30

BLL Ball Corporation 64.17 -0.60

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 62.98 +0.20

C Citigroup Inc. 79.45 -0.25

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.67 -0.34

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 291.81 +0.08

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.85 +0.26

CVX Chevron Corporation 120.60 -0.41

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 57.66 -0.40

DIS The Walt Disney Company 145.65 -0.85

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.91 +0.06

ETR Entergy Corporation 119.15 +0.42

FC Franklin Covey Co. 33.35 +0.41

GE General Electric Company 12.14 +0.17

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.53 +0.07

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 67.29 +0.73

IBM International Business Machines 134.10 -0.24

INTC Intel Corporation 59.93 -0.17

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 18.48 -0.09

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 1.1200 +0.0200

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 40.98 +1.10

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 54.13 -0.22

MCK McKesson Corporation 138.16 +1.44

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 33.32 +0.84

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 159.03 +0.41

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 53.56 -0.97

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 27.58 +0.73

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 9.32 +0.18

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 335.83 +9.93

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 40.07 -0.31

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 73.43 -0.53

PCG PG&E Corporation 10.38 -0.19

PFE Pfizer Inc. 38.88 -0.05

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 64.10 +0.08

SLB Schlumberger Limited 40.82 +0.26

T AT&T Inc. 39.10 +0.04

TGT Target Corporation 123.58 -1.18

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 137.17 +0.15

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 451.54 +8.53

UDR UDR, Inc. 46.39 -0.10

UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 291.55 +2.01

USB U.S. Bancorp 57.71 -0.80

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 4.5200 +0.7200

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 78.45 +1.36

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 106.66 -1.86

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.70 -0.09

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.27 -0.13

WEN The Wendy’s Company 22.13 -0.25

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 53.10 -0.32

WMT Walmart Inc. 117.65 -0.24

X United States Steel Corporation 10.79 +0.05

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 62.59 -0.09

ZION Zions Bancorporation 51.07 -0.63