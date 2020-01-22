AA Alcoa Corporation 16.59 -0.53
ADBE Adobe Inc. 350.06 +0.06
AEP American Electric Power Co. 100.00 +0.66
AIG American International Group. 52.26 +0.59
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 51.43 +0.38
AMGN Amgen Inc. 236.75 -0.85
BAC Bank of America Corporation 34.36 +0.10
BAM Brookfield Asset Management 61.86 -0.23
BLL Ball Corporation 71.85 +2.59
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 67.43 0.00
C Citigroup Inc. 80.10 +0.20
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 47.44 +0.14
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 311.89 -1.37
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 15.07 +0.35
CVX Chevron Corporation 112.90 -0.41
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 59.64 -0.70
DIS The Walt Disney Company 144.01 +0.45
ERIC Ericsson 8.96 +0.07
ETR Entergy Corporation 127.89 +0.53
FC Franklin Covey Co. 32.91 +0.12
GE General Electric Company 11.37 -0.29
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.26 -0.08
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 70.74 +1.13
IBM IBM 143.89 +4.72
INTC Intel Corporation 62.73 +2.18
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 19.80 +0.75
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.7937 -0.0114
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 39.88 +0.19
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 53.48 -0.06
MCK McKesson Corporation 155.74 +0.47
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 36.18 -0.31
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 165.70 -0.80
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 59.17 +0.20
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.69 +0.28
NATR Nature’s Sunshine 9.85 0.00
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 326.00 -12.11
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 38.05 -2.25
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 74.96 +0.38
PCG PG&E Corporation 12.54 -0.69
PFE Pfizer Inc. 40.19 -0.15
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 64.14 -0.71
SLB Schlumberger Limited 36.68 -0.27
T AT&T Inc. 39.04 +0.52
TGT Target Corporation 113.90 -0.14
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 141.34 +0.43
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 569.56 +22.36
UDR UDR, Inc. 47.79 -0.21
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 300.59 +0.06
USB U.S. Bancorp 54.94 +0.52
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 4.7353 -0.0947
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 78.95 -1.48
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 104.38 -0.01
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 8.88 +0.01
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.48 +0.16
WEN The Wendy’s Company 21.99 +0.33
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 48.56 -0.38
WMT Walmart Inc. 116.10 +0.51
X United States Steel Corp. 9.97 +0.02
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 66.21 +0.21
ZION Zions Bancorporation 47.84 -2.06