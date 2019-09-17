AA Alcoa Corporation 22.03 -0.53

ADBE Adobe Inc. 284.69 +1.76

AEP American Electric Power 92.73 +1.02

AIG AIG 57.08 +0.76

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 30.99 +0.16

AMGN Amgen Inc. 196.72 +2.64

BAC Bank of America Corporation 29.94 -0.19

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 53.64 +0.85

BLL Ball Corporation 75.00 +2.80

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 49.74 +0.27

C Citigroup Inc. 69.48 -0.35

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 46.67 +0.40

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 291.41 +2.72

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.81 -0.07

CVX Chevron Corporation 123.89 -0.23

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 59.37 +0.30

DIS The Walt Disney Company 136.31 +0.51

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.05 +0.03

ETR Entergy Corporation 114.46 +0.93

FC Franklin Covey Co. 35.93 +0.72

GE General Electric Company 9.36 -0.02

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.05 -0.01

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 62.76 -2.36

IBM IBM 142.20 -0.28

INTC Intel Corporation 51.95 -0.25

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 17.14 +0.28

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.8866 -0.0564

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 32.10 -3.47

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 55.73 -0.08

MCK McKesson Corporation 143.75 -0.41

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 29.91 +1.16

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 137.39 +1.06

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 50.84 +0.69

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.52 +0.02

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 9.78 -0.08

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 298.60 +4.31

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 43.57 -0.97

NWN Northwest Natural Holding 71.29 -0.15

PCG PG&E Corporation 11.16 +0.15

PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.50 -0.33

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 59.24 -0.27

SLB Schlumberger Limited 38.17 -1.14

T AT&T 37.16 -0.15

TGT Target Corporation 107.28 +0.32

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 147.25 +0.91

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 244.79 +1.98

UDR UDR, Inc. 48.51 +0.34

UNH UnitedHealth Group 232.52 -1.91

USB U.S. Bancorp 55.90 +0.04

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5250 -0.0537

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 71.33 -0.73

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 99.23 -0.37

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.99 +0.33

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.87 +0.37

WEN The Wendy’s Company 20.09 +0.53

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 48.76 -0.22

WMT Walmart Inc. 116.51 +0.94

X United States Steel Corporation 12.96 -0.33

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 63.73 +0.90

ZION Zions Bancorporation 44.54 -0.64