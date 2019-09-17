AA Alcoa Corporation 22.03 -0.53
ADBE Adobe Inc. 284.69 +1.76
AEP American Electric Power 92.73 +1.02
AIG AIG 57.08 +0.76
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 30.99 +0.16
AMGN Amgen Inc. 196.72 +2.64
BAC Bank of America Corporation 29.94 -0.19
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 53.64 +0.85
BLL Ball Corporation 75.00 +2.80
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 49.74 +0.27
C Citigroup Inc. 69.48 -0.35
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 46.67 +0.40
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 291.41 +2.72
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.81 -0.07
CVX Chevron Corporation 123.89 -0.23
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 59.37 +0.30
DIS The Walt Disney Company 136.31 +0.51
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.05 +0.03
ETR Entergy Corporation 114.46 +0.93
FC Franklin Covey Co. 35.93 +0.72
GE General Electric Company 9.36 -0.02
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.05 -0.01
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 62.76 -2.36
IBM IBM 142.20 -0.28
INTC Intel Corporation 51.95 -0.25
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 17.14 +0.28
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.8866 -0.0564
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 32.10 -3.47
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 55.73 -0.08
MCK McKesson Corporation 143.75 -0.41
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 29.91 +1.16
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 137.39 +1.06
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 50.84 +0.69
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.52 +0.02
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 9.78 -0.08
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 298.60 +4.31
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 43.57 -0.97
NWN Northwest Natural Holding 71.29 -0.15
PCG PG&E Corporation 11.16 +0.15
PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.50 -0.33
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 59.24 -0.27
SLB Schlumberger Limited 38.17 -1.14
T AT&T 37.16 -0.15
TGT Target Corporation 107.28 +0.32
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 147.25 +0.91
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 244.79 +1.98
UDR UDR, Inc. 48.51 +0.34
UNH UnitedHealth Group 232.52 -1.91
USB U.S. Bancorp 55.90 +0.04
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5250 -0.0537
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 71.33 -0.73
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 99.23 -0.37
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.99 +0.33
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.87 +0.37
WEN The Wendy’s Company 20.09 +0.53
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 48.76 -0.22
WMT Walmart Inc. 116.51 +0.94
X United States Steel Corporation 12.96 -0.33
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 63.73 +0.90
ZION Zions Bancorporation 44.54 -0.64