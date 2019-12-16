AA Alcoa Corporation 20.98 +0.29

ADBE Adobe Inc. 323.80 +5.86

AEP American Electric Power Co. 93.03 +0.98

AIG American International Group, Inc. 51.90 +0.30

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 42.35 +1.20

AMGN Amgen Inc. 243.20 +6.46

BAC Bank of America Corporation 34.70 +0.26

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 57.91 +0.51

BLL Ball Corporation 63.97 +0.63

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 63.50 -0.32

C Citigroup Inc. 76.91 +0.52

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 43.53 -0.05

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 293.50 +1.63

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 13.58 -0.02

CVX Chevron Corporation 119.36 +1.40

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 58.42 +1.69

DIS The Walt Disney Company 148.46 +2.08

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 9.29 +0.23

ETR Entergy Corporation 119.12 +0.82

FC Franklin Covey Co. 34.72 -0.52

GE General Electric Company 11.17 -0.17

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.34 -0.15

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 68.69 +0.20

IBM International Business Machines 134.13 -0.08

INTC Intel Corporation 57.70 -0.09

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 18.70 +0.12

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 1.1000 -0.0100

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 38.86 +0.48

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 54.35 +0.20

MCK McKesson Corporation 142.20 +1.60

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 30.19 +0.42

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 155.53 +1.00

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 52.94 +1.74

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 25.91 +0.33

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.45 -0.01

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 304.21 +5.71

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 39.45 +0.53

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 70.58 +0.93

PCG PG&E Corporation 9.67 -1.57

PFE Pfizer Inc. 39.14 +0.81

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 63.06 +0.48

SLB Schlumberger Limited 39.40 +0.40

T AT&T Inc. 38.59 +0.33

TGT Target Corporation 125.96 -1.26

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 136.18 +0.52

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 381.50 +23.11

UDR UDR, Inc. 46.32 +0.06

UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 292.03 +6.55

USB U.S. Bancorp 60.66 +0.39

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.3360 +0.0060

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 77.55 +1.78

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 107.78 +1.36

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.80 +0.10

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 61.23 +0.42

WEN The Wendy’s Company 22.11 +0.28

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 54.22 +0.43

WMT Walmart Inc. 120.54 +0.25

X United States Steel Corporation 13.18 -0.53

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 63.03 +0.77

ZION Zions Bancorporation 51.19 +0.04