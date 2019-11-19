AA Alcoa Corp. 20.57 -0.19
ADBE Adobe Inc. 300.60 +3.44
AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 90.67 +0.52
AIG American International Group, Inc. 53.41 -0.74
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 41.29 +1.41
AMGN Amgen Inc. 224.50 +3.83
BAC Bank of America Corp. 32.94 -0.02
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 57.23 -0.24
BLL Ball Corp. 67.25 -0.34
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 56.48 -1.17
C Citigroup Inc. 74.82 +0.42
CMCSA Comcast Corp. 44.81 +0.20
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 302.24 -2.30
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 15.08 -0.14
CVX Chevron Corp. 116.45 -2.10
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 57.07 -0.01
DIS The Walt Disney Co. 148.38 +0.73
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 9.14 +0.04
ETR Entergy Corp. 116.19 -0.70
FC Franklin Covey Co. 37.47 +0.15
GE General Electric Co. 11.50 +0.06
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.65 -0.21
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 69.50 +0.81
IBM IBM Corp. 134.52 +0.21
INTC Intel Corp. 58.35 +0.10
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 19.36 -0.11
JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 1.07 +0.01
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 35.50 -2.37
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 57.55 -0.23
MCK McKesson Corp. 150.25 +0.66
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 26.81 +0.16
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 150.39 +0.05
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 46.58 -1.24
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 25.13 +0.38
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.75 +0.10
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 302.60 +0.03
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 38.82 -0.26
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 65.16 -0.11
PCG PG&E Corp. 6.84 -0.25
PFE Pfizer Inc. 37.66 +0.44
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 62.20 +0.21
SLB Schlumberger Limited 34.31 -0.38
T AT&TInc. 38.00 -1.63
TGT Target Corp. 110.85 -0.45
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 135.46 +1.17
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 359.52 +9.53
UDR UDR, Inc. 48.88 +0.19
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 274.23 +1.30
USB U.S. Bancorp 59.42 -0.14
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. .3885 +.0485
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 72.45 +0.60
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 102.70 +1.20
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.52 -0.18
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.50 +0.06
WEN The Wendy’s Co. 20.61 +0.15
WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 54.03 +0.03
WMT Walmart Inc. 119.89 -0.36
X United States Steel Corp. 12.83 -0.45
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 61.32 +0.44
ZION Zions Bancorporation 49.30 -0.01