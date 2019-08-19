AA Alcoa Corp. 18.23 +0.71
ADBE Adobe Inc. 287.97 +0.52
AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 90.55 +0.32
AIG American International Group, Inc. 54.81 +0.50
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 31.48 +0.30
AMGN Amgen Inc. 206.00 +1.98
BAC Bank of America Corporation 27.27 +0.24
BAM Brookfield Asset Management 51.58 +0.48
BLL Ball Corporation 79.74 +0.11
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 47.46 +0.48
C Citigroup Inc. 64.31 +0.83
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.00 +0.82
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 275.61 +1.51
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.53 +0.32
CVX Chevron Corporation 117.31 +1.50
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 58.19 +0.15
DIS The Walt Disney Company 135.29 +0.09
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.38 +0.06
ETR Entergy Corporation 109.79 +0.60
FC Franklin Covey Co. 38.31 +0.36
GE General Electric Company 8.67 -0.12
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 27.68 +0.16
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 62.12 +0.37
IBM IBM Corporation 135.04 +1.28
INTC Intel Corporation 47.23 +0.73
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 18.34 -0.06
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.5918 -0.0132
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 26.10 +0.78
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 50.64 +0.85
MCK McKesson Corporation 145.96 +0.67
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 35.07 -1.11
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 138.41 +2.28
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 45.01 +1.46
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 25.08 -0.27
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.14 +0.14
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 309.38 +6.58
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 40.35 -0.02
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 71.54 -0.41
PCG PG&E Corporation 10.67 -3.61
PFE Pfizer Inc. 35.18 +0.53
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 57.00 +1.37
SLB Schlumberger Limited 34.10 +1.38
T AT&T Inc. 35.38 +0.41
TGT Target Corporation 86.58 +2.37
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 147.58 +0.77
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 226.83 +6.89
UDR UDR, Inc. 47.75 +0.77
UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 244.71 -0.98
USB U.S. Bancorp 52.67 +0.39
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4310 +0.0199
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 68.10 +0.69
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 93.34 -0.46
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 8.29 +0.31
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 57.00 +0.35
WEN The Wendy’s Company 20.43 +0.48
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 45.25 +0.86
WMT Walmart Inc. 113.81 +0.82
X United States Steel Corporation 12.43 +1.15
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 62.15 +0.35
ZION Zions Bancorporation 40.88 +0.68