AA Alcoa Corp. 20.07 -0.54
ADBE Adobe Inc. 276.25 -1.29
AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 93.69 -0.51
AIG American International Group, Inc. 55.70 -0.46
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 28.99 +0.27
AMGN Amgen Inc. 193.51 -1.43
BAC Bank of America Corp. 29.17 -0.18
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 53.09 -0.86
BLL Ball Corp. 72.81 +0.02
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 50.71 +0.49
C Citigroup Inc. 69.08 -0.38
CMCSA Comcast Corp. 45.08 +0.27
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 288.11 +2.16
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.48 +0.09
CVX Chevron Corp. 118.60 0.00
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 57.60 -0.68
DIS The Walt Disney Co. 130.32 +0.36
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 7.98 +0.01
ETR Entergy Corp. 117.36 -0.14
FC Franklin Covey Co. 35.00 -0.05
GE General Electric Co. 8.94 -0.10
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.62 +0.29
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 63.50 +0.92
IBM IBM Corp. 145.42 +2.18
INTC Intel Corp. 51.53 +0.75
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 16.75 -0.05
JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 0.8889 -0.0111
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 33.67 +0.78
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 54.01 -0.33
MCK McKesson Corp. 136.66 +1.13
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 30.46 +0.04
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 139.03 +1.30
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 42.85 -0.36
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.63 +0.16
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 8.29 -0.59
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 267.62 +4.54
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 42.53 +0.32
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 71.34 +0.01
PCG PG&E Corp. 10.00 -0.12
PFE Pfizer Inc. 35.93 -0.29
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 57.40 +0.27
SLB Schlumberger Limited 34.17 -0.16
T AT&T Inc. 37.84 +0.41
TGT Target Corp. 106.91 +0.79
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 148.69 +0.69
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 240.87 -1.26
UDR UDR, Inc. 48.48 +0.15
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 217.32 +2.06
USB U.S. Bancorp 55.34 -0.09
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.51 +0.03
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 68.39 -0.79
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 95.84 -0.16
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.54 -0.01
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.36 +0.06
WEN The Wendy’s Co. 19.98 -0.02
WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 50.44 -0.27
WMT Walmart Inc. 118.68 +0.23
X United States Steel Corp. 11.55 +0.22
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.89 -0.47
ZION Zions Bancorporation 44.52 +0.16