AA Alcoa Corp. 20.07 -0.54

ADBE Adobe Inc. 276.25 -1.29

AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 93.69 -0.51

AIG American International Group, Inc. 55.70 -0.46

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 28.99 +0.27

AMGN Amgen Inc. 193.51 -1.43

BAC Bank of America Corp. 29.17 -0.18

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 53.09 -0.86

BLL Ball Corp. 72.81 +0.02

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 50.71 +0.49

C Citigroup Inc. 69.08 -0.38

CMCSA Comcast Corp. 45.08 +0.27

COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 288.11 +2.16

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.48 +0.09

CVX Chevron Corp. 118.60 0.00

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 57.60 -0.68

DIS The Walt Disney Co. 130.32 +0.36

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 7.98 +0.01

ETR Entergy Corp. 117.36 -0.14

FC Franklin Covey Co. 35.00 -0.05

GE General Electric Co. 8.94 -0.10

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.62 +0.29

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 63.50 +0.92

IBM IBM Corp. 145.42 +2.18

INTC Intel Corp. 51.53 +0.75

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 16.75 -0.05

JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 0.8889 -0.0111

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 33.67 +0.78

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 54.01 -0.33

MCK McKesson Corp. 136.66 +1.13

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 30.46 +0.04

MSFT Microsoft Corp. 139.03 +1.30

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 42.85 -0.36

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.63 +0.16

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 8.29 -0.59

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 267.62 +4.54

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 42.53 +0.32

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 71.34 +0.01

PCG PG&E Corp. 10.00 -0.12

PFE Pfizer Inc. 35.93 -0.29

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 57.40 +0.27

SLB Schlumberger Limited 34.17 -0.16

T AT&T Inc. 37.84 +0.41

TGT Target Corp. 106.91 +0.79

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 148.69 +0.69

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 240.87 -1.26

UDR UDR, Inc. 48.48 +0.15

UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 217.32 +2.06

USB U.S. Bancorp 55.34 -0.09

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.51 +0.03

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 68.39 -0.79

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 95.84 -0.16

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.54 -0.01

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.36 +0.06

WEN The Wendy’s Co. 19.98 -0.02

WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 50.44 -0.27

WMT Walmart Inc. 118.68 +0.23

X United States Steel Corp. 11.55 +0.22

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.89 -0.47

ZION Zions Bancorporation 44.52 +0.16