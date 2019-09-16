AA Alcoa Corporation 22.56 -0.33

ADBE Adobe Inc. 282.93 +4.58

AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 91.71 +0.17

AIG American International Group, Inc. 56.32 -0.65

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 30.83 +0.14

AMGN Amgen Inc. 194.08 -1.39

BAC Bank of America Corp. 30.13 -0.04

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 52.79 -0.84

BLL Ball Corporation 72.20 -0.53

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 49.47 +0.04

C Citigroup Inc. 69.83 -0.56

CMCSA Comcast Corp. 46.27 -0.61

COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 288.69 -3.21

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.88 -0.02

CVX Chevron Corp. 124.12 +2.62

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 59.07 -0.94

DIS The Walt Disney Co. 135.80 -2.22

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.02 -0.01

ETR Entergy Corp. 113.53 +0.01

FC Franklin Covey Co. 35.21 -0.66

GE General Electric Co. 9.38 +0.04

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.06 -0.11

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 65.12 +0.80

IBM IBM Corp. 142.48 -1.19

INTC Intel Corp. 52.20 -0.34

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 16.86 -0.53

JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. .9430 -.0271

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 35.57 +0.77

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 55.81 +0.02

MCK McKesson Corp. 144.16 +0.63

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 28.75 +1.09

MSFT Microsoft Corp. 136.33 -0.99

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 50.15 -0.35

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.50 +1.08

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.86 -0.15

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 294.29 +0.14

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 44.54 +0.52

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 71.44 -0.37

PCG PG&E Corp. 11.01 -0.17

PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.83 -0.08

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 59.51 -2.71

SLB Schlumberger Limited 39.31 +1.98

T AT&T Inc. 37.31 -0.60

TGT Target Corp. 106.96 -1.03

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 146.34 +0.03

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 242.81 -2.39

UDR UDR, Inc. 48.17 +0.57

UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 234.43 +0.82

USB U.S. Bancorp 55.86 -0.22

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. .5787 +.0486

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 72.06 +0.34

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 99.60 +0.50

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.66 +0.11

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.50 -0.46

WEN The Wendy’s Co. 19.56 +0.14

WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 48.98 +0.06

WMT Walmart Inc. 115.57 -1.86

X United States Steel Corp. 13.29 +0.19

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 62.83 +0.22

ZION Zions Bancorporation 45.18 +0.41