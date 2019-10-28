AA Alcoa Corp. 21.52 +0.50
ADBE Adobe Inc. 271.35 +0.37
AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 93.37 -0.98
AIG American International Group, Inc. 52.55 -0.25
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 33.69 +0.98
AMGN Amgen Inc. 205.01 +1.96
BAC Bank of America Corp. 31.84 +0.12
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 54.81 +0.93
BLL Ball Corp. 71.34 -0.57
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 55.59 +0.61
C Citigroup Inc. 73.59 +0.42
CMCSA Comcast Corp. 45.44 -0.21
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 298.94 +2.44
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.93 +0.04
CVX Chevron Corp. 118.48 -0.19
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 55.17 +0.57
DIS The Walt Disney Co. 130.53 -0.37
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.92 -0.08
ETR Entergy Corp. 118.12 -2.15
FC Franklin Covey Co. 37.79 +0.52
GE General Electric Co. 9.07 +0.07
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.93 -0.25
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 62.12 -0.13
IBM IBM Corp. 135.97 +0.53
INTC Intel Corp. 56.76 +0.30
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 19.23 +0.47
JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 1.0200 +0.0100
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 38.04 +0.81
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 57.64 +0.90
MCK McKesson Corp. 145.48 -0.48
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 30.22 +0.10
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 144.19 +3.46
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 48.69 +0.66
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 33.38 +0.92
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.43 +0.04
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 281.86 +5.04
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 44.76 +0.23
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 69.78 -0.15
PCG PG&E Corp. 3.8000 -1.2000
PFE Pfizer Inc. 37.28 +0.51
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 59.34 +0.31
SLB Schlumberger Limited 35.02 -0.07
T AT&T Inc. 38.49 +1.58
TGT Target Corp. 109.72 +0.70
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 129.30 -1.13
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 327.71 -0.42
UDR UDR, Inc. 49.05 -0.37
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 247.05 +2.14
USB U.S. Bancorp 57.02 +0.28
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4190 -0.0410
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 74.18 +0.94
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 97.34 +3.29
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.82 +0.17
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.18 -0.19
WEN The Wendy’s Co. 20.93 -0.40
WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 51.65 +0.08
WMT Walmart Inc. 119.22 +0.18
X United States Steel Corp. 12.31 +0.60
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 62.44 -1.20
ZION Zions Bancorporation 48.80 +0.85