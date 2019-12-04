AA Alcoa Corporation 19.76 -0.03
ADBE Adobe Inc. 302.51 -1.40
AEP American Electric Power 92.03 +1.15
AIG American International Group 51.11 -0.06
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 39.69 +0.79
AMGN Amgen Inc. 233.88 +1.11
BAC Bank of America Corporation 33.15 +0.31
BAM Brookfield Asset Management 57.94 +0.76
BLL Ball Corporation 65.75 -0.69
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 58.90 +1.15
C Citigroup Inc. 74.23 +0.90
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 43.51 -0.14
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 296.52 +0.85
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 14.26 +0.07
CVX Chevron Corporation 116.94 +1.05
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 56.06 +0.44
DIS The Walt Disney Company 148.28 -0.30
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 9.26 +0.04
ETR Entergy Corporation 118.11 +1.19
FC Franklin Covey Co. 36.96 -0.19
GE General Electric Company 10.90 -0.09
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.39 -0.21
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 69.15 +0.31
IBM International Business Machines 131.99 -0.13
INTC Intel Corporation 56.02 -0.05
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 19.32 +0.52
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 1.1400 +0.0100
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 37.68 +1.08
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 55.78 -0.15
MCK McKesson Corporation 142.96 +1.17
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 28.40 +0.40
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 149.85 +0.54
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 46.30 +1.07
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 25.83 +1.05
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.82 0.00
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 304.32 -1.84
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 37.83 +0.12
NWN Northwest Natural Holding 68.13 +0.43
PCG PG&E Corporation 9.47 +0.95
PFE Pfizer Inc. 38.14 +0.09
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 62.05 +0.76
SLB Schlumberger Limited 36.19 +1.20
T AT&T Inc. 38.10 +0.55
TGT Target Corporation 124.52 +0.48
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 135.17 +0.55
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 333.03 -3.17
UDR UDR, Inc. 47.48 +0.36
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 279.32 +2.42
USB U.S. Bancorp 59.31 +0.38
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.3410 +0.0010
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 74.35 +1.24
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 106.15 +0.89
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.31 +0.12
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.53 +0.39
WEN The Wendy’s Company 21.43 +0.04
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 53.24 +0.66
WMT Walmart Inc. 118.69 +0.02
X United States Steel Corporation 13.34 +0.20
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 62.01 +0.55
ZION Zions Bancorporation 49.11 +0.54