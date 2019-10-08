AA Alcoa Corp. 18.49 -0.76
ADBE Adobe Inc. 270.83 -6.07
AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 92.56 -1.15
AIG American International Group, Inc. 52.42 -1.21
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 28.23 -0.70
AMGN Amgen Inc. 196.08 -1.09
BAC Bank of America Corp. 27.63 -0.68
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 51.04 -0.11
BLL Ball Corp. 71.41 -1.04
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 50.36 -0.52
C Citigroup Inc. 66.40 -1.75
CMCSA Comcast Corp. 44.11 -0.48
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 291.89 -1.52
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.35 -0.14
CVX Chevron Corp. 111.71 -1.55
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 53.20 -0.16
DIS The Walt Disney Co. 128.47 -2.43
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.07 +0.02
ETR Entergy Corp. 117.62 -0.17
FC Franklin Covey Co. 33.98 -0.28
GE General Electric Co. 8.28 -0.28
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.11 -0.45
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 62.13 -0.75
IBM International Business Machines Corp. 138.38 -2.90
INTC Intel Corp. 49.72 -0.90
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 16.55 -0.07
JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 0.9622 -0.0478
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 32.96 -0.11
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 53.03 -0.01
MCK McKesson Corp. 130.27 +0.04
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 28.31 -0.62
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 135.67 -1.45
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 42.63 -1.53
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.30 -0.66
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 8.44 -0.15
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 270.72 -3.74
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 40.31 -1.16
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 68.97 -0.80
PCG PG&E Corp. 10.90 -0.60
PFE Pfizer Inc. 35.43 -0.40
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 54.76 -0.86
SLB Schlumberger Limited 30.71 -1.09
T AT&T Inc. 37.48 -0.18
TGT Target Corp. 108.52 +0.57
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 140.63 -2.52
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 240.05 +2.33
UDR UDR, Inc. 48.89 -0.13
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 220.11 -1.13
USB U.S. Bancorp 52.38 -1.55
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5100 +0.0250
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 66.23 -2.86
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 92.56 -2.07
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.14 +0.16
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.72 -0.53
WEN The Wendy’s Co. 19.99 -0.12
WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 47.82 -0.99
WMT Walmart Inc. 117.58 +0.35
X United States Steel Corp. 11.03 +0.11
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 63.59 -0.69
ZION Zions Bancorporation, 42.21 -1.23