AA Alcoa Corp. 20.76 -0.13
ADBE Adobe Inc. 297.16 -0.34
AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 90.15 +0.59
AIG American International Group, Inc. 54.15 +0.22
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 39.88 +1.32
AMGN Amgen Inc. 220.67 -0.19
BAC Bank of America Corp. 32.96 +0.03
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 57.47 +0.05
BLL Ball Corp. 67.59 +1.99
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 57.65 -0.94
C Citigroup Inc. 74.40 0.00
CMCSA Comcast Corp. 44.61 +0.05
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 304.54 +0.88
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 15.22 +0.25
CVX Chevron Corp. 118.55 -2.09
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 57.08 +0.23
DIS The Walt Disney Co. 147.65 +2.98
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 9.10 -0.03
ETR Entergy Corp. 116.89 +0.18
FC Franklin Covey Co. 37.32 -0.14
GE General Electric Co. 11.44 -0.08
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.86 -0.06
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 68.69 +0.23
IBM IBM Corp. 134.31 -0.09
INTC Intel Corp. 58.25 +0.29
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 19.47 -0.15
JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 1.06 -0.11
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 37.87 -0.17
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 57.78 -0.01
MCK McKesson Corp. 149.59 +1.27
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 26.65 +0.21
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 150.34 +0.37
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 47.82 +0.11
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 24.75 +0.01
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.65 -0.06
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 302.57 +7.54
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 39.08 -0.17
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 65.27 -0.12
PCG PG&E Corp. 7.09 -0.33
PFE Pfizer Inc. 37.22 -0.06
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 61.99 -0.45
SLB Schlumberger Limited 34.69 -0.67
T AT&T Inc. 39.63 +0.13
TGT Target Corp. 111.96 -1.25
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 134.29 +0.72
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 349.99 -2.18
UDR UDR, Inc. 48.69 +0.25
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 272.93 +3.53
USB U.S. Bancorp 59.56 +0.47
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.36 +.0001
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 71.85 -0.25
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 101.50 +1.70
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.70 -0.10
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.44 -0.07
WEN The Wendy’s Co. 20.46 -0.14
WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 54.00 +0.20
WMT Walmart Inc. 120.25 +1.38
X United States Steel Corp. 13.28 +0.20
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 60.88 +0.01
ZION Zions Bancorporation 49.31 -0.24