AA Alcoa Corporation 20.30 +1.19

ADBE Adobe Inc. 279.30 -5.64

AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 91.38 +0.29

AIG American International Group, Inc. 55.41 +0.56

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 30.50 -0.06

AMGN Amgen Inc. 202.34 -5.39

BAC Bank of America Corp. 28.63 +0.90

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 53.05 -0.43

BLL Ball Corp. 75.07 -3.23

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 48.09 -0.18

C Citigroup Inc. 68.79 +2.82

CMCSA Comcast Corp. 46.42 +0.07

COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 299.00 -4.76

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.96 +0.16

CVX Chevron Corp. 119.39 +1.13

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 58.11 +0.13

DIS The Walt Disney Co. 138.83 -0.72

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 7.94 -0.06

ETR Entergy Corp. 112.59 -0.96

FC Franklin Covey Co. 35.07 -1.22

GE General Electric Co. 8.96 +0.25

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.20 +0.06

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 62.61 +1.05

IBM IBM Corp. 142.60 +2.03

INTC Intel Corp. 51.59 +0.67

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 17.03 +0.36

JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 0.8482 +0.0788

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 32.77 +1.70

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 53.08 +0.94

MCK McKesson Corp. 143.79 +0.19

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 30.93 +0.31

MSFT Microsoft Corp. 137.52 -1.58

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 49.13 +0.16

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 24.44 +0.19

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.13 +0.42

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 294.34 +4.17

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 42.78 -0.16

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 70.11 -0.44

PCG PG&E Corp. 11.19 +1.00

PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.83 +0.33

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 58.17 +1.20

SLB Schlumberger Limited 36.23 +2.03

T AT&T Inc. 36.79 +0.54

TGT Target Corp. 107.95 -1.90

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 149.23 -2.79

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 231.79 +4.34

UDR UDR, Inc. 48.43 -0.50

UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 230.68 +1.68

USB U.S. Bancorp 54.91 +1.50

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5401 +0.005

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 71.43 +1.16

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 95.86 -1.02

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.36 -0.54

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 58.66 -0.40

WEN The Wendy’s Co. 21.95 -0.43

WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 48.41 +1.26

WMT Walmart Inc. 116.33 +1.60

X United States Steel Corp. 12.23 +0.84

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 63.39 -1.41

ZION Zions Bancorporation 42.37 +1.43