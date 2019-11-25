AA Alcoa Corp. 20.44 -0.12
ADBE Adobe Inc. 305.28 +5.98
AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 90.89 -0.65
AIG American International Group, Inc. 53.31 +0.01
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 39.79 +0.64
AMGN Amgen Inc. 234.54 +3.80
BAC Bank of America Corp. 33.47 +0.29
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 57.52 +0.43
BLL Ball Corp. 64.97 -0.76
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 56.17 -0.28
C Citigroup Inc. 75.68 +0.81
CMCSA Comcast Corp. 43.35 -1.45
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 299.05 -0.26
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 14.91 -0.06
CVX Chevron Corp. 118.38 -0.25
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 56.35 +0.24
DIS The Walt Disney Co. 149.69 +1.40
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 9.12 +0.10
ETR Entergy Corp. 115.38 -0.34
FC Franklin Covey Co. 37.71 +0.71
GE General Electric Co. 11.58 +0.03
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.40 -0.11
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 70.36 +1.06
IBM IBM Corp. 135.97 +1.63
INTC Intel Corp. 58.81 +1.20
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 19.19 +0.24
JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 1.1500 +0.0500
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 38.36 +0.41
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 57.56 +0.55
MCK McKesson Corp. 153.27 +0.66
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 28.25 +0.85
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 151.23 +1.64
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 47.52 +1.65
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 26.76 +1.60
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 10.27 +0.59
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 315.55 +5.07
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 38.53 +0.48
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 67.94 +0.90
PCG PG&E Corp. 7.40 +0.09
PFE Pfizer Inc. 38.68 +0.35
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 63.84 +2.15
SLB Schlumberger Limited 37.08 +0.47
T AT&TInc. 37.26 -0.49
TGT Target Corp. 125.19 -1.83
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 135.03 -0.10
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 336.34 +3.30
UDR UDR, Inc. 47.54 -0.03
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 282.67 +5.83
USB U.S. Bancorp 59.82 -0.23
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.3501 -0.0279
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 74.13 +2.09
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 107.00 +5.48
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.27 +0.30
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.38 -0.37
WEN The Wendy’s Co. 21.49 +0.57
WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 54.21 -0.07
WMT Walmart Inc. 118.92 -0.44
X United States Steel Corp. 13.79 +0.33
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 60.80 -0.46
ZION Zions Bancorporation 50.17 +0.21