AA Alcoa Corporation 21.30 -0.40

ADBE Adobe Inc. 277.44 -0.47

AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. 93.40 +0.22

AIG American International Group, Inc. 57.30 -0.15

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 30.64 +0.59

AMGN Amgen Inc. 197.76 +0.82

BAC Bank of America Corporation 29.52 -0.07

BAM Brookfield ASet Management Inc. 53.15 -0.75

BLL Ball Corporation 74.48 +0.64

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 50.52 -0.05

C Citigroup Inc. 69.55 +0.20

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 46.22 -0.15

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 287.57 +1.21

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.92 +0.40

CVX Chevron Corporation 124.90 +0.58

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 58.02 -0.61

DIS The Walt Disney Company 132.46 +0.19

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM EricSon 8.27 -0.02

ETR Entergy Corporation 115.63 +0.42

FC Franklin Covey Co. 36.72 +0.22

GE General Electric Company 9.34 -0.03

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.74 +0.32

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 62.33 -0.52

IBM IBM Corporation 142.07 +0.19

INTC Intel Corporation 50.90 +0.18

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 16.77 -0.15

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.9033 -0.0467

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 32.35 +0.20

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 54.48 -0.01

MCK McKeSon Corporation 142.93 -3.89

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 31.35 +1.10

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 139.14 -0.30

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 49.60 +0.44

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 27.80 +0.50

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.47 -0.03

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 265.92 -4.83

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 42.51 -0.13

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Company 70.71 -0.71

PCG PG&E Corporation 11.54 -0.07

PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.24 -0.45

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 57.86 -0.78

SLB Schlumberger Limited 37.33 +0.03

T AT&T Inc. 37.60 -0.31

TGT Target Corporation 108.78 +2.11

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 146.54 +0.26

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 241.23 +0.61

UDR UDR, Inc. 48.09 +0.18

UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 228.77 -4.12

USB U.S. Bancorp 55.68 +0.24

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5050 -0.0250

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 67.95 -0.88

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 99.50 +1.74

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.97 +0.19

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.21 -0.08

WEN The Wendy’s Company 20.47 -0.29

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 48.96 +0.33

WMT Walmart Inc. 117.62 +0.64

X United States Steel Corporation 11.04 +0.23

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.60 -0.02

ZION Zions Bancorporation 44.30 -0.21