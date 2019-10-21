AA Alcoa Corp. 20.47 -1.07
ADBE Adobe Inc. 266.84 +1.32
AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 94.48 +0.34
AIG American International Group, Inc. 54.55 +0.58
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 32.03 +1.06
AMGN Amgen Inc. 202.93 +0.21
BAC Bank of America Corp. 31.02 +0.67
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 53.73 +0.36
BLL Ball Corp. 72.29 -1.82
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 53.20 +0.17
C Citigroup Inc. 71.81 +2.07
CMCSA Comcast Corp. 46.08 +0.51
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 301.08 -1.78
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.41 -0.03
CVX Chevron Corp. 116.61 +1.87
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 54.58 +0.75
DIS The Walt Disney Co. 130.26 -0.63
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 9.11 -0.07
ETR Entergy Corp. 119.02 +0.87
FC Franklin Covey Co. 36.40 +0.68
GE General Electric Co. 8.79 -0.17
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.73 +0.45
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 62.90 +0.09
IBM IBM Corp. 132.58 -1.51
INTC Intel Corp. 52.13 +0.77
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 17.52 +0.56
JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 1.02 +0.02
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 35.71 +1.13
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 53.23 -0.25
MCK McKesson Corp. 147.35 -4.91
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 30.51 -0.13
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 138.43 +1.02
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 45.22 +1.75
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 31.28 +0.71
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.37 +0.06
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 278.05 +2.75
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 43.35 +0.51
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 70.11 +0.14
PCG PG&E Corp. 8.04 +0.28
PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.46 0.00
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 58.00 +1.25
SLB Schlumberger Limited 33.59 +1.28
T AT&T Inc. 38.23 -0.24
TGT Target Corp. 113.68 +0.87
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 141.91 +0.55
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 253.50 -3.45
UDR UDR, Inc. 50.18 +0.38
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 243.92 -1.42
USB U.S. Bancorp 56.19 +1.12
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4702 -0.01
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 69.90 +0.26
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 98.18 +2.35
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.94 -0.07
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.75 -0.30
WEN The Wendy’s Co. 21.59 -0.01
WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 50.46 +0.49
WMT Walmart Inc. 119.74 +0.60
X United States Steel Corp. 10.64 -0.08
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.29 +0.28
ZION Zions Bancorporation 45.67 +0.95