AA Alcoa Corp. 22.18 -0.04
ADBE Adobe Inc. 291.72 +1.45
AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 88.50 -0.27
AIG American International Group, Inc. 55.41 +0.01
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 36.71 +0.40
AMGN Amgen Inc. 221.31 +0.61
BAC Bank of America Corp. 33.09 -0.09
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 56.93 -0.07
BLL Ball Corp. 64.37 -0.17
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 58.39 +0.24
C Citigroup Inc. 75.07 -0.53
CMCSA Comcast Corp. 45.23 -0.02
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 300.50 -0.34
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 14.62 -0.44
CVX Chevron Corp. 120.96 +0.15
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 57.22 +0.01
DIS The Walt Disney Co. 138.58 +1.84
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 9.03 +0.01
ETR Entergy Corp. 114.86 +0.77
FC Franklin Covey Co. 38.70 -0.80
GE General Electric Co. 11.42 +0.07
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.58 -0.02
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 67.88 +0.48
IBM IBM Corp. 135.59 +0.12
INTC Intel Corp. 58.20 -0.15
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 19.30 -0.46
JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 1.14 +0.06
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 36.90 -0.53
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 57.85 -0.41
MCK McKesson Corp. 144.83 +4.49
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 25.69 +0.03
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 147.07 +0.96
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 46.90 +0.64
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 24.20 -0.04
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.37 +0.04
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 292.01 -2.17
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 40.03 +0.25
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 64.89 +0.53
PCG PG&E Corp. 7.06 +0.80
PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.97 +0.04
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 62.85 +0.28
SLB Schlumberger Limited 36.21 -0.20
T AT&T Inc. 39.17 -0.20
TGT Target Corp. 108.35 -2.10
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 133.35 -0.19
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 349.93 +4.84
UDR UDR, Inc. 47.03 -0.48
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 255.25 +1.16
USB U.S. Bancorp 58.48 -0.16
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.35 -0.0053
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 74.39 -0.80
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 100.97 -1.36
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.91 0.00
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.32 -0.29
WEN The Wendy’s Co. 20.66 -0.14
WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 54.22 +0.17
WMT Walmart Inc. 119.12 +0.08
X United States Steel Corp. 13.73 -0.02
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 60.17 +0.10
ZION Zions Bancorporation 0.72 -0.26