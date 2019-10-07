AA Alcoa Corp. 19.25 -0.20
ADBE Adobe Inc. 276.90 -0.06
AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 93.71 +0.10
AIG American International Group, Inc. 53.63 -0.80
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 28.93 -0.08
AMGN Amgen Inc. 197.17 +1.58
BAC Bank of America Corp. 28.31 -0.06
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 51.15 -0.19
BLL Ball Corp. 72.45 -0.28
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 50.88 +0.13
C Citigroup Inc. 68.15 -0.03
CMCSA Comcast Corp. 44.59 -0.12
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 293.41 +1.74
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.49 -0.05
CVX Chevron Corp. 113.26 -0.59
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 53.36 -0.45
DIS The Walt Disney Co. 130.90 +0.63
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.05 +0.21
ETR Entergy Corp. 117.79 -0.98
FC Franklin Covey Co. 34.26 -0.24
GE General Electric Co. 8.56 -0.01
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.56 +0.16
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 62.88 -0.05
IBM IBM Corp. 141.28 -1.71
INTC Intel Corp. 50.62 -0.30
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 16.61 +0.25
JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 1.0100 +0.0931
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 33.07 +0.58
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 53.04 +0.25
MCK McKesson Corp. 130.23 -0.45
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 28.93 +0.13
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 137.12 -1.00
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 44.16 -0.39
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.96 +0.04
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 8.59 +0.49
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 274.46 +1.67
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 41.47 -0.14
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 69.77 -0.16
PCG PG&E Corp. 11.50 +0.63
PFE Pfizer Inc. 35.83 -0.10
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 55.62 +0.01
SLB Schlumberger Limited 31.80 -0.08
T AT&T Inc. 37.66 +0.15
TGT Target Corp. 107.95 -1.15
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 143.15 -1.81
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 237.72 +6.29
UDR UDR, Inc. 49.02 -0.01
UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 221.24 +1.44
USB U.S. Bancorp 53.93 -0.16
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4850 -0.0090
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 69.09 +0.80
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 94.63 +0.32
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.98 +0.06
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.25 +0.35
WEN The Wendy’s Co. 20.11 -0.58
WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 48.81 -0.40
WMT Walmart Inc. 117.23 -0.93
X United States Steel Corp. 10.92 +0.15
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.28 -0.35
ZION Zions Bancorporation, 43.44 +0.24