AA Alcoa Corp. 19.25 -0.20

ADBE Adobe Inc. 276.90 -0.06

AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. 93.71 +0.10

AIG American International Group, Inc. 53.63 -0.80

AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 28.93 -0.08

AMGN Amgen Inc. 197.17 +1.58

BAC Bank of America Corp. 28.31 -0.06

BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 51.15 -0.19

BLL Ball Corp. 72.45 -0.28

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 50.88 +0.13

C Citigroup Inc. 68.15 -0.03

CMCSA Comcast Corp. 44.59 -0.12

COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 293.41 +1.74

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.49 -0.05

CVX Chevron Corp. 113.26 -0.59

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 53.36 -0.45

DIS The Walt Disney Co. 130.90 +0.63

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 8.05 +0.21

ETR Entergy Corp. 117.79 -0.98

FC Franklin Covey Co. 34.26 -0.24

GE General Electric Co. 8.56 -0.01

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.56 +0.16

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 62.88 -0.05

IBM IBM Corp. 141.28 -1.71

INTC Intel Corp. 50.62 -0.30

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 16.61 +0.25

JCP J. C. Penney Co., Inc. 1.0100 +0.0931

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 33.07 +0.58

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 53.04 +0.25

MCK McKesson Corp. 130.23 -0.45

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 28.93 +0.13

MSFT Microsoft Corp. 137.12 -1.00

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 44.16 -0.39

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 28.96 +0.04

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 8.59 +0.49

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 274.46 +1.67

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 41.47 -0.14

NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 69.77 -0.16

PCG PG&E Corp. 11.50 +0.63

PFE Pfizer Inc. 35.83 -0.10

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 55.62 +0.01

SLB Schlumberger Limited 31.80 -0.08

T AT&T Inc. 37.66 +0.15

TGT Target Corp. 107.95 -1.15

TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 143.15 -1.81

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 237.72 +6.29

UDR UDR, Inc. 49.02 -0.01

UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 221.24 +1.44

USB U.S. Bancorp 53.93 -0.16

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4850 -0.0090

USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 69.09 +0.80

UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 94.63 +0.32

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.98 +0.06

VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.25 +0.35

WEN The Wendy’s Co. 20.11 -0.58

WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 48.81 -0.40

WMT Walmart Inc. 117.23 -0.93

X United States Steel Corp. 10.92 +0.15

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.28 -0.35

ZION Zions Bancorporation, 43.44 +0.24