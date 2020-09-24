The Daily Herald’s BYU football experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. How will having no fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday impact the BYU football team as it faces Troy?
LLOYD: The Cougars have already faced that once, since no fans were allowed at Navy. But experiencing something on the road and experiencing something at home is different. I know the players are understandably disappointed that family can’t be in attendance but I don’t really think it will affect how they play the game very much. BYU has played plenty of scrimmages in LaVell Edwards Stadium with no outside presence, so they should be used to it. Now they just have to make sure they don’t treat the game casually and maintain their momentum.
DICKSON: I still think a 60,000-seat stadium should be able to accommodate the families of 100 players without much trouble and I feel bad for those families who can’t go to the game. But they can still watch on TV, like everybody else. I know players like to say that they don’t really hear the crowd during a game but how could they not? The wave of emotion and sound at home is unlike any road game. The good news is that the BYU players still get the home advantage of sleeping in their own beds and playing in their own stadium. I do wonder if BYU is going to provide crowd noise over the PA system.
2. What do you think should be the biggest concern for the Cougars as they get ready to take on the Trojans?
DICKSON: I know former Cougar coach Ryan Pugh is listed as the offensive coordinator, but the brains behind the Troy offense is Chip Lindsey, who calls the plays as well. Everywhere this guy goes, his teams put up yards and points by the boatload. So my biggest concern is defending the passing game of the Trojans. They play tempo and they have some very talented receivers. A lot will fall on the shoulders of the BYU secondary, but a good pass rush would make their jobs a little easier. I know BYU had six sacks against Navy but this Troy offense is a very different animal. It’s a really good test for the Cougars.
LLOYD: BYU has to be prepared to face Troy’s athleticism. No, this isn’t an SEC opponent but this Trojan squad is loaded with guys who have plenty of speed and ability. While I think Navy’s biggest asset is discipline, Troy has the ability to surprise people with just how good it is. The Cougars have to come in and play solid football on both sides of the ball. If they have missed assignments, the Trojans will take advantage and put themselves in position to stun another ranked opponent.
3. If you were game-planning for Troy, what would you do to give your team the best chance to pull off an upset over BYU on Saturday?
LLOYD: You absolutely have to stop the Cougar run game and force BYU to be one-dimensional. I would look at bringing some run blitzes and try to shoot some gaps to put the Cougars in second-and-long or third-and-long. Offensively, I would definitely try to get guys one-on-one on the edges and make the BYU secondary prove it can keep the receivers and running backs from breaking tackles and getting downfield. I also would take some risks early. The Cougars had a hot start and then a long layoff, so a quick start could put the home team on its heels.
DICKSON: I think Troy is going to have to outscore the Cougars. While the Trojans offense can move the ball, I don’t think their defense is going to match up well with BYU. So if I were Chip Lindsey I would be very aggressive offensively and pull some tricks out of his bag with reverses and misdirection. It’s important for Troy to score early and get into a rhythm on offense. Like Jared said, slowing down the Cougars running game would be a big deal because BYU would like nothing better than to gobble up the clock with long, sustained drives.
4. BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson admitted to getting COVID-19 during the summer, likely at a gathering with friends. Does his revelation change how you view his leadership abilities?
DICKSON: In a larger sense, I wonder if there is resentment on the team for any player that has contracted the coronavirus. No matter how they got it, the assumption is that they were careless and didn’t mask up or went to a party. Any bad decisions put the entire season in jeopardy and even though BYU’s players skew a little older, they are still college students and social animals. While I’m disappointed at the COVID-19 rates for their age group, it doesn’t surprise me that much. I imagine quite a few Cougars got it during the spring or summer and have just moved on. As for Wilson, I don’t think his teammates really care that much at this point because it happened so long ago. But I hope he’s been talking to them about how he made a bad choice and how they should do better. That would be a real leader.
LLOYD: I was a little disappointed that he had such a cavalier attitude toward the pandemic during the summer but Wilson certainly hasn’t been alone in that regard (as we see by Provo and Orem being moved to the “orange” moderate restriction level). He is fortunate to not have suffered more significant consequences. He is still developing his judgment both on and off the field, so there are times I guess that will result in bad choices. Hopefully the lesson is one that he has learned well.
5. Do you feel like the BYU football program is doing enough to prevent the Cougars from being shut down due to a virus outbreak?
LLOYD: I know they are trying and that’s all anyone can do at this point really. The saliva testing three times a week at least gives the Cougars a good chance to keep things contained if there are issues. I don’t envy the job of the sports medicine staff as they try to keep up with the latest information. It can’t be easy, for example, to try to determine whether the cloth gator face coverings used by so many athletes are really as worthless as some research indicates or whether the locker room is ventilated well enough to limit the risk of aerosol transmission. I just hope their efforts are recognized and pay dividends in allowing the team to play throughout the fall.
DICKSON: Even after nearly seven months of this virus, there is still so much we don’t know. I know that BYU is doing everything they can to minimize its effects but they have a tough task because so much is at stake with the football program. They really want the players to have a season and I know BYU loves being the only team in the West that’s playing right now. Balancing that effort with safety issues isn’t easy. The only thing they could do more is to cancel the season and send the kids home, which would be a bad idea in so many ways. I really believe this virus is something we all have to deal with and push forward until we get past it. There will be setbacks along the way but we still have to live our lives.