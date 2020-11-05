By Jared Lloyd
Daily Herald
BYU
Team Stats
Total offense: 527.7 yards per game (6th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 190 ypg (31st)
PASS OFFENSE: 337.7 ypg (12th)
Scoring: 44.4 ppg (7th)
Total defense: 281.3 ypg (9th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 97.9 ypg (11th)
PASS DEFENSE: 183.4 ypg (17th)
Scoring defense: 13.4 ppg (9th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (91 rushes, 587 yards, 7 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (144-of-193, 2,152 yards, 19 TD, 2 INT)
Receiving: Dax Milne (42 catches, 706 yards, 6 TD)
Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 46
Sacks: Tyler Batty, 4
TFL: Tyler Batty/Zac Dawe, 5.5
Boise State
Team stats
Total offense: 454.5 yards per game (22nd in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 175 ypg (41st)
PASS OFFENSE: 279.5 ypg (26th)
Scoring: 45.5 ppg (3rd)
Total defense: 343.5 ypg (23rd)
RUSH DEFENSE: 263 ypg (99th)
PASS DEFENSE: 80.5 ypg (1st)
Scoring defense: 21.5 ppg (22nd)
Individual stats
Rushing: George Holani (16 rushes, 105 yards, 1 TD)
Passing: Jack Sears (19-of-23, 291 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT)
Receiving: Khalil Shakir (13 catches, 213 yards, 2 TD)
Tackles: Riley Whimpey, 14
Sacks: Riley Whimpey, Shane Irwin, Divine Obichere, 1
TFL: Ezekiel Noa/Shane Irwin, 2
