By Jared Lloyd

Daily Herald

BYU

Team Stats

Total offense: 527.7 yards per game (6th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 190 ypg (31st)

PASS OFFENSE: 337.7 ypg (12th)

Scoring: 44.4 ppg (7th)

Total defense: 281.3 ypg (9th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 97.9 ypg (11th)

PASS DEFENSE: 183.4 ypg (17th)

Scoring defense: 13.4 ppg (9th)

Individual stats

Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (91 rushes, 587 yards, 7 TD)

Passing: Zach Wilson (144-of-193, 2,152 yards, 19 TD, 2 INT)

Receiving: Dax Milne (42 catches, 706 yards, 6 TD)

Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 46

Sacks: Tyler Batty, 4

TFL: Tyler Batty/Zac Dawe, 5.5

Boise State

Team stats

Total offense: 454.5 yards per game (22nd in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 175 ypg (41st)

PASS OFFENSE: 279.5 ypg (26th)

Scoring: 45.5 ppg (3rd)

Total defense: 343.5 ypg (23rd)

RUSH DEFENSE: 263 ypg (99th)

PASS DEFENSE: 80.5 ypg (1st)

Scoring defense: 21.5 ppg (22nd)

Individual stats

Rushing: George Holani (16 rushes, 105 yards, 1 TD)

Passing: Jack Sears (19-of-23, 291 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT)

Receiving: Khalil Shakir (13 catches, 213 yards, 2 TD)

Tackles: Riley Whimpey, 14

Sacks: Riley Whimpey, Shane Irwin, Divine Obichere, 1

TFL: Ezekiel Noa/Shane Irwin, 2

Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at (801) 344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

