By Jared Lloyd
Daily Herald
BYU
Team Stats
Total offense: 533.4 yards per game (8th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 192.9 ypg (41st)
PASS OFFENSE: 340.5 ypg (10th)
Scoring: 45.3 ppg (9th)
Total defense: 284.9 ypg (6th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 93.3 ypg (10th)
PASS DEFENSE: 191.6 ypg (22nd)
Scoring defense: 13.9 ppg (6th)
Individual stats
Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (118 rushes, 851 yards, 11 TD)
Passing: Zach Wilson (176-of-237, 2,724 yards, 26 TD, 2 INT)
Receiving: Dax Milne (49 catches, 906 yards, 6 TD)
Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 59
Sacks: Isaiah Kaufusi/Tyler Batty, 4
TFL: Tyler Batty/Zac Dawe, 5.5*
Coastal Carolina
Team stats
Total offense: 442 yards per game (37th in nation)
RUSH OFFENSE: 203.3 ypg (34th)
PASS OFFENSE: 238.7 ypg (59th)
Scoring: 37.9 ppg (26th)
Total defense: 309.6 ypg (14th)
RUSH DEFENSE: 134.7 ypg (39th)
PASS DEFENSE: 174.9 ypg (12th)
Scoring defense: 16.3 ppg (11th)
Individual stats
Rushing: CJ Marable (119 rushes, 592 yards, 8 TD)
Passing: Grayson McCall (117-of-174, 1,747 yards, 20 TD, 1 INT)
Receiving: Jaivon Heiligh (41 catches, 683 yards, 8 TD)
Tackles: Silas Kelly, 67
Sacks: Tarron Jackson, 8
TFL: Tarron Jackson, 12.5