By Jared Lloyd

Daily Herald

BYU

Team Stats

Total offense: 533.4 yards per game (8th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 192.9 ypg (41st)

PASS OFFENSE: 340.5 ypg (10th)

Scoring: 45.3 ppg (9th)

Total defense: 284.9 ypg (6th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 93.3 ypg (10th)

PASS DEFENSE: 191.6 ypg (22nd)

Scoring defense: 13.9 ppg (6th)

Individual stats

Rushing: Tyler Allgeier (118 rushes, 851 yards, 11 TD)

Passing: Zach Wilson (176-of-237, 2,724 yards, 26 TD, 2 INT)

Receiving: Dax Milne (49 catches, 906 yards, 6 TD)

Tackles: Isaiah Kaufusi, 59

Sacks: Isaiah Kaufusi/Tyler Batty, 4

TFL: Tyler Batty/Zac Dawe, 5.5*

Coastal Carolina

Team stats

Total offense: 442 yards per game (37th in nation)

RUSH OFFENSE: 203.3 ypg (34th)

PASS OFFENSE: 238.7 ypg (59th)

Scoring: 37.9 ppg (26th)

Total defense: 309.6 ypg (14th)

RUSH DEFENSE: 134.7 ypg (39th) 

PASS DEFENSE: 174.9 ypg (12th)

Scoring defense: 16.3 ppg (11th)

Individual stats

Rushing: CJ Marable (119 rushes, 592 yards, 8 TD)

Passing: Grayson McCall (117-of-174, 1,747 yards, 20 TD, 1 INT)

Receiving: Jaivon Heiligh (41 catches, 683 yards, 8 TD)

Tackles: Silas Kelly, 67

Sacks: Tarron Jackson, 8

TFL: Tarron Jackson, 12.5

Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at (801) 344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

