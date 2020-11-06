As the BYU football beat writer, I evaluated the performance of every position group and the coaches from Saturday’s BYU-BSU game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson dealt with pressure and some poor choices early but came on strong in the second half as he guided the Cougar offense to 51 points. He finished 21-of-27 for 359 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added another rushing TD.
Grade: A
Running back
Tyler Allgeier exploded for the first TD with a season-long 86 yard run and later added another score as he had 123 yards on 14 carries. Lopini Katoa also had a nice touchdown run from 20 yards out. The backs also did well at adjusting and picking up Boise State's blitz packages.
Grade: A+
Offensive line
Other than the perfectly blocked big run on the first drive, the Cougar offensive line started slow as it allowed three sacks and had a tough time creating holes. As the game progressed, the group elevated its performance and started dominating the line of scrimmage.
Grade: A-
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars got excellent play from a variety of players. Dax Milne and Gunner Romney had highlight-reel catches, Neil Pau'u took advantage of his matchup and Isaac Rex scored two touchdowns. This group also got some key blocks downfield on big plays, which might be underappreciated.
Grade: A+
Defensive line
After the Cougars gave up a big 16-play drive in the first quarter, this unit took over. Gabe Summers had a key sack, while Khyiris Tonga forced a fumble and regularly parked his blocker in the face of the Bronco quarterback. BYU only allowed Boise State to gain 61 rushing yards.
Grade: A+
Linebackers
Isaiah Kaufusi and Keenan Pili joined defensive lineman Bracken El-Bakri in leading the team in tackles as each had nine. This group came up fast to keep the Bronco run game in check while also making plays in coverage. It was a solid showing across the board.
Grade: A
Secondary
The BYU defensive backfield got an interception by Caleb Christensen on a pass tipped by Isaiah Herron. Chris Wilcox made a gorgeous full extension pass breakup on a third-down throw. The second unit made a couple of glaring mistakes, allowing to deep TD passes late in the game.
Grade: A-
Special teams
This was probably the worst showing of the year for this unit, although the blocked punt by Max Tooley in the third quarter nudged the grade up. BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd missed a PAT and had another blocked, while the Cougars failed to let a kickoff go out of bounds and lost field position and also surrendered an onside kick.
Grade: C-
Coaching
BYU wasn't perfect at the beginning but made some key adjustments on both sides of the ball and seemed to get better as the game went along, which is a credit to the efforts of the coaches. The poor clock management at the end of the first half dropped the mark slightly, but overall the Cougar players were put in position to dominate.
Grade: B+