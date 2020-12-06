As the BYU football beat writer, I evaluated the performance of every position group and the coaches from Saturday’s BYU-Coastal Carolina game at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson wasn’t at his best in the biggest game of the year as Coastal Carolina did a good job making things hard for him. He finished 19-of-30 for 240 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He did put together one final drive that nearly got BYU the win but didn’t do enough earlier in the game to keep his team out of that position.
Grade: C-
Running back
Tyler Allgeier had an explosive run for a touchdown and ran hard when there were holes (106 yards on 13 carries), but he also had a fumble that proved costly in a low-scoring game. Lopini Katoa got in as well but wasn’t able to have an impact.
Grade: B-
Offensive line
This was a Jekyll-and-Hyde performance from this group, which had moments where it was great and moments where it really struggled. The Cougars had a tough time with the Chanticleer quickness off the line and missed a number of key blocks.
Grade: D
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars got a couple of key catches late in the game but there were also some failures to bring in receptions on catchable balls. Gunner Romney’s drop of the fourth-and-1 play in the first half hurt and Chris Jackson’s decision to go backward after a reception turned out to be devastating.
Grade: D
Defensive line
The Cougars had a terrible time trying to figure out how to stop the Chanticleer spread-option attack. When it tried to attack, it often found itself making the wrong reads and letting the play flow past them. That made them hesitant, which allowed Coastal Carolina to put together long drives.
Grade: D-
Linebackers
Isaiah Kaufusi had a fumble recovery but this group wasn’t able to do enough to force the Chanticleers into bad positions. The Cougars limited the points but allowed Coastal Carolina to control the clock.
Grade: D
Secondary
The BYU defensive backfield wasn’t bad against the pass (Coastal Carolina only had 85 pass yards), but it gave up a few costly first downs. This unit also wasn’t able to shed blocks and help out in stopping the option.
Grade: C-
Special teams
The special teams made a couple of bad decisions, including muffing one of the Coastal Carolina rugby punts (although the Cougars did recover). Jake Oldroyd made all his placekicks and Ryan Rehkow was pretty good with his punting, putting three of his four kicks inside the 20 yard line.
Grade: B+
Coaching
This was one of the toughest positions for a coaching staff to be in and frankly the Cougars weren’t able to overcome the challenges stacked against them. The defense took a long time to figure things out and the offense wasn’t able to move the ball consistently.
Grade: D