As the BYU football beat writer, I evaluated the performance of every position group and the coaches from Friday’s BYU-Houston game at TDECU Stadium in Houston:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson shouldered the responsibility of needing to lead his team to a come-from-behind victory and made plays in bunches down the stretch. He had some misfires in the second and third quarters but his 25-of-35 passing for 400 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions speak pretty loudly.
Grade: A
Running back
Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa did have much running room as the Houston defense was determined to take away the BYU ground game but both still got into the end zone. Allgeier ended up with 61 receiving yards and both also helped block to give time for Zach Wilson to get the ball out.
Grade: B
Offensive line
The blue-and-white-uniformed Cougars did pretty good in pass protection, officially only giving up two sacks and three QB hurries even though Houston brought a lot of pressure. They weren't nearly as successful in the run game, especially in short-yardage situations. That's something that offensive line coach Eric Mateos and the squad is going to work on a lot next week.
Grade: B-
Tight ends/receivers
With Gunner Romney sidelined for much of the game, it became the Dax Milne show as the junior tallied 184 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions. In addition, tight ends Masen Wake and Isaac Rex also came up with big plays. There were a couple of more plays there to be made but this group played very well overall.
Grade: A-
Defensive line
For a stretch in the second and third quarters, the BYU defensive line appeared pretty much neutralized as Houston ran and passed the ball efficiently. But the BYU players stuck with it and began making more and more plays as the game wore on, which was key in the outcome of the game.
Grade: B+
Linebackers
Isaiah Kaufusi and Keenan Pili (along with defensive lineman Zac Dawe) led the team with eight tackles apiece, but this BYU defense wasn't satisfied with how easy it was for Houston during the big push by the home team. When BYU had to have stops, however, the linebackers were in good positions.
Grade: B
Secondary
The BYU defensive backfield was as holey as Swiss cheese midway through the game but improved its coverage in the fourth quarter. George Udo intercepted Houston's two-point conversion attempt and Keenan Ellis made a nice play to seal the win on a fourth-down play late in the game.
Grade: C+
Special teams
BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd executed an onside kick so flawlessly that it looked incredibly easy (he also made all five of his PAT attempts). Punter Ryan Rehkow averaged 45.8 yards per punt and put three of them inside the 20-yard line. The coverage teams were also superb.
Grade: A+
Coaching
BYU needed to make some big in-game adjustments as Houston came in and did things it didn't appear the visitors were ready for. But credit the BYU coaching staff for getting things turned around and putting the players in positions to make the plays they needed to make to rally.
Grade: A-