As the BYU football beat writer, I evaluated the performance of every position group and the coaches from Friday’s BYU-Louisiana Tech game at LaVell Edwards Stadium:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson continued his blisteringly hot start, going 24-of-26 for 325 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. So many passes were placed perfectly that the ones that were slightly off were surprising. He also reminded everyone he is a capable runner, getting eight carries for 43 yards and three TDs — although he did have a fumble on the botched fourth-and-1 early in the game.
Grade: A+
Running back
Lopini Katoa and Tyler Allgeier continued to relentlessly pound the ball, although they "only" totaled 116 yards in this one. Allgeier showed both speed and power, although his biggest run ended up getting halved because he barely stepped out of bounds. The way the backs blocked on passing plays might get overlooked but was big as well.
Grade: A
Offensive line
Without two starters and with some penalties for really the first time this season, the Cougars weren't quite at the same level as they were in the first two games. They were still really, really good but some holding calls were costly. Joe Tukuafu did a very good job at center in place of the injured James Empey.
Grade: B+
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars continue to spread the ball around with seven different players making receptions. Gunner Romney led the way again with 101 yards on seven receptions with a touchdown, while freshman tight end Carter Wheat also got his first opportunity to step into the spotlight with a great TD catch in the second quarter.
Grade: A
Defensive line
The Cougars got a lot of solid play but freshman defensive lineman Tyler Batty stole the show, tallying three sacks and a quarterback hurry as he tied for the team lead in tackles with six. This kid looks like someone who could be a force for years to come. BYU only gave up 74 yards on the ground, many coming when the game was already decided.
Grade: A
Linebackers
The linebackers made a few nice plays on short-yardage situations and also played a big role in pass coverage. Keenan Pili and Isaiah Kaufusi each got six tackles, while Ben Bywater added five and Max Tooley got an interception. There were some missed tackles, however, that allowed LA Tech to keep drives going.
Grade: A-
Secondary
The BYU defensive backfield was asked to do a lot more and did well at limiting points, although the Bulldogs gained 239 yards through the air. The Cougars did give up the big 66-yard TD in the first quarter but kept LA Tech from getting any other big plays. Troy Warner got a big interception to help BYU get some momentum in the early going.
Grade: B
Special teams
It's hard to find fault with anything the Cougar special teams did as Jake Oldroyd made his only field goal and all of his extra points, Ryan Rehkow had two punts for a 48-yard average and the BYU coverage teams did a good job pinning LA Tech deep.
Grade: A
Coaching
The Cougars faced a Louisiana Tech team that was well-prepared for what BYU wanted to do on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs used the short pass game to move the ball early and got some defensive stops, but the Cougars did a good job of adjusting and dominating the second and third quarters. Sometimes the best coaching indicator is when a team is able to adapt effectively.
Grade: A