As the BYU football beat writer, I evaluated the performance of every position group and the coaches from Saturday’s BYU-North Alabama game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson wasn't completely locked in (10-of-18) but he made some more brilliant throws, including a couple of TD passes that were absolutely perfect. His Patrick Mahomes-esque sidearm flip on to Kavika Fanua for a touchdown late in the first half was both fun and effective. BYU also got to see Baylor Romney get some action.
Grade: A+
Running back
Tyler Allgeier was virtually unstoppable, gaining 141 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in just the first half. He would lower his shoulder and get the tough yards, as well as explode for big gains when the openings were there. Kavika Fonua and Miles Davis also made some nice carries.
Grade: A+
Offensive line
It's hard to find too many faults when the BYU offensive line paved the way for the Cougars to wrack up 278 rushing yards and rarely let pressure get through to Zach Wilson. Still, BYU had a number of plays inside the 5-yard line where the line wasn't able to get any push, which is something it wasn't happy with.
Grade: A-
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars were once again effective moving the ball around. Dax Milne and Gunner Romney caught a couple of deep balls while Neil Pau'u scored a TD from their receiver spots. Isaac Rex showed off his hands with a couple of jump-ball catches in the end zone.
Grade: A+
Defensive line
The Cougars relied on the guys up front to be disruptive without bringing a lot of blitz packages. They were OK in that area, although they did face a lot of double teams. Zac Dawe and Khyiris Tonga had some pass breakups and BYU generally kept North Alabama from doing much on the ground.
Grade: A
Linebackers
Isaiah Kaufusi and Keenan Pili led the team in tackles, as has become the norm, with Kaufusi also having a 50-yard fumble recovery return. But this group wasn't great against the short-passing game, allowing North Alabama to get quite a few first downs.
Grade: A-
Secondary
The BYU defensive backfield generally prevented long passes but gave up a few. The Cougars weren't able to make many plays on the ball in the air, although Malik Moore did make an interception early in the second half.
Grade: B-
Special teams
The special teams squad did its job well. Cougar kicker Jake Oldroyd made all nine extra points (after a couple of miscues against Boise State), made a 53-yard field goal and had only one return on any of his kickoffs. Punter Ryan Rehkow didn't have much work but averaged 53.5 yards per kick.
Grade: A
Coaching
This was a game where the biggest concern was lack of focus. BYU wasn't flawless but the Cougars didn't have too many lapses. The coaches had a solid plan to get the job done and BYU continued rolling.
Grade: A