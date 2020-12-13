Here is my evaluation of the performance of every position group and the coaches from Saturday’s BYU-San Diego State game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Stadium in Provo:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson was good once again, going 25-of-34 for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Of his nine incompletions, a couple were drops and at least three were situations where he got rid of the ball to avoid a sack. He made sure the Cougar offense was good enough to get the win.
Grade: B+
Running back
Lopini Katoa carried the load with 13 rushes for 83 yards with more than half coming on a big fourth-and-1 run. He also ended up with four receptions for 47 yards as well as a catch on a two-point conversion. This unit also took on a lot of blocking assignments against the Aztec blitz packages.
Grade: A-
Offensive line
Against a high-pressure defense, the Cougar front line was pretty good, although it did give up a couple of sacks and a couple more quarterback hurries. There were times where the running blocking was good and others where it struggled.
Grade: B
Tight ends/receivers
With Gunner Romney not in the lineup, the Cougars relied heavily on Neil Pau'U (8 cathes, 117 yards) Dax Milne (7 catches, 87 yards, 1 TD) and Isaac Rex (5 catches, 47 yards, 2 TDs). While Rex's early fumble dropped the grade a little bit, he redeemed himself with some key catches later in the game.
Grade: B+
Defensive line
The Cougars knew exactly what San Diego State wanted to do but still struggled to keep the Aztecs from doing it. BYU wasn't able to consistently win the battle at the point of attack, but it did make a couple of goal line stands to help preserves the lead. Seleti Fevaleaki had a big fumble recovery to stop a San Diego State drive.
Grade: C-
Linebackers
Isaiah Kaufusi and Keenan Pili led the Cougars with nine tackles apiece but this group also had a number of missed tackles when they could've limited SDSU's yardage. Drew Jensen's interception came at a key moment in the game.
Grade: C
Secondary
BYU shuffled guys around in the backfield with Troy Warner playing corner for a lot of the game. That may have resulted in some miscommunications at times because San Diego State was able to get 230 yards through the air. Still, the Cougars did enough to keep the Aztecs from scoring
Grade: C
Special teams
The special teams once again played pretty well with Jake Oldroyd leading the way. His kicking was flawless (2-for-2 on field goal attempts including a 50-yarder, four touchbacks on five kickoffs). Ryan Rehkow put two of his three punts inside the 20-yard line. The only miscue was allowing the Aztecs to get a first down on a fake field goal.
Grade: A-
Coaching
This was an OK showing from a coaching standpoint. The offense wasn't great but it was good enough to put together some good drives against a good defense. The defense, however, didn't seem to have answers for the methodical SDSU offense, especially on third down. It did keep the points in check, however, which is the key to winning.
Grade: B-