As the BYU football beat writer, I evaluated the performance of every position group and the coaches from Friday’s BYU-Texas State game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson was brilliant in the first half but made some uncharacteristically poor throws in the third quarter — not that it mattered. His overall performance was once again superb as he guided the Cougars to six TDs in seven drives. His inability to recover the bad-snap fumble was something he'll probably wish he had handled better.
Grade: A
Running back
Tyler Allgeier, Lopini Katoa and Sione Finau all got some opportunities with Katoa and Allgeier both getting into the end zone. Allgeier led the way with 76 yards on 12 carries, while Katoa added 35 yards on eight carries and Finau had 21 yards on five carries. While not jaw-dropping, this unit continues to play solidly every week.
Grade: B+
Offensive line
The Cougar offensive line took care of business as it provided the holes in the run game and the time for the pass game as BYU was building the big lead. There was the high snap that resulted in a fumble and some inconsistency when the unit brought some newer players, but overall this group did its job.
Grade: B+
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars had 14 different players catch passes with Isaac Rex (twice), Keanu Hill and Dax Milne all getting into the end zone. Chris Jackson, Kody Epps and Hank Tuipulotu all got some opportunities to put their abilities on display. Neil Pau'u even got to complete a pass.
Grade: A
Defensive line
The unique Texas State offensive formations affected the Cougar front seven early but as the game wore on, the BYU rotation shut down the run and kept Bobcat quarterback Ryan McBride from getting comfortable. The reserves had some nice run stops but also had a couple of mistakes.
Grade: A-
Linebackers
Max Tooley paced the Cougars with seven tackles but a lot of guys got opportunities to make plays. Isaiah Kaufusi's interception and subsequent return for a touchdown was highlight-reel material. BYU was able to shut down Texas State's offense for much of the game.
Grade: A-
Secondary
The BYU defensive backfield got a little lost on the scramble play that resulted in Texas State's first touchdown but other than that they limited the opportunities for the Bobcats. Keenan Ellis made a nice play to get a pass breakup on a fourth-down pass in the end zone after the fumble. The team also loved seeing Jared Kapisi snag a pick late in the game.
Grade: A-
Special teams
BYU punter Ryan Rehkow had a 60-yard punt and drew a roughing-the-punter penalty because he was able to field a short-hop snap and get the kick off. He also had a big gain on a fourth-down play late in the game, although he wasn't supposed to run. Kicker Jake Oldroyd was again flawless in his kicking duties.
Grade: A
Coaching
BYU made some quick in-game adjustments to stymie the unexpected, gimmicky Texas State offense. The Cougar offense was able to execute its plays well and showed they weren't at all passive coming into the game as heavy favorites.
Grade: A