As the BYU football beat writer, I evaluated the performance of every position group and the coaches from Saturday’s BYU-Troy game at LaVell Edwards Stadium:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson finished with some impressive numbers, going 23-of-28 for 392 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions as well as two short rushing TDs. He understanding of the types of throws to make seems to be improving. He probably will see some areas of improvement he wants to make on film but this was an excellent showing.
Grade: A+
Running back
Lopini Katoa and Tyler Allgeier had much tougher going against a Troy defense that put a lot of guys in the box, but they still proved to be pretty effective. The duo combined for 184 all-purpose yards and consistently made the most of their opportunities both rushing and receiving. Fullback Masen Wake also scored twice.
Grade: A
Offensive line
The Cougars weren't as dominant up front as they were at Navy (possibly in part due to players being out) but they were still very good. They usually gave Zach Wilson a nice pocket to work out of and were able to open up some holes for the ground game even though Troy was focused on stopping the run.
Grade: A
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars got huge performances from Gunner Romney (138 yards on five receptions) and Dax Milne (140 yards on seven catches and a touchdown). Tight end Isaac Rex caught a TD pass as well, while 11 players had at least one reception.
Grade: A
Defensive line
Even though the Cougars frequently only rushed three, the BYU defensive front was a catalyst for the successful defensive effort. Khyiris Tonga was a beast inside, getting two sacks and a pass breakup while forcing the Trojans to double team him. Zac Dawe was excellent as well as he got a sack as well as making part of a tackle for a loss.
Grade: A+
Linebackers
The linebackers were active throughout the game, coming up on the quick pass game and also getting their hands on a lot of passes (the Cougars had eight pass breakups for the game). Keenan Pili led the team with nine tackles.
Grade: A
Secondary
The BYU defensive backfield faced the speed and experience of the Troy receiving corps and definitely held its own. Other than one big play late in the first half that set up the only Trojan score, the Cougars kept the visitors from finding many openings and only allowed 162 yards.
Grade: A
Special teams
The Cougar special teams gave up the only turnover when Dax Milne had the first punt slip through his hands, but other than that they performed at a high level. Jake Oldroyd's 54-yard field goal was a perfect blast and he was flawless in his other attempts as well (one other field goal and six PATs). For the second straight game, BYU only punted once.
Grade: A
Coaching
With a three-week layoff, having to juggle the roster because of COVID-19 and facing a different type of opponent, BYU had plenty of reasons to be flat. But they weren't. The Cougars weren't flawless but once again they were very, very good and took care of business in impressive fashion. The BYU coaches definitely deserve to be commended for keeping things on track.
Grade: A