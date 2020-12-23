Here is my evaluation of the performance of every position group and the coaches from Tuesday’s BYU-Central Florida game in the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson was very good in his final showing, although he only had to make a couple of truly impressive throws. His dart to Neil Pau’u for a touchdown in the second quarter was definitely his best of the game. He finished 26-of-34 for 425 yards and three TDs with no interceptions.
Grade: A+
Running back
Tyler Allgeier was a workhorse while Lopini Katoa was excellent out of the backfield. Allgeier ended up with 173 yards on 19 carries with a TD, while Katoa tallied 111 total yards (90 receiving and 21 rushing), including a tremendous highlight-reel catch.
Grade: A+
Offensive line
Against a defensive front with a lot of quickness, the BYU front was impressive at opening holes in the run game and giving Zach Wilson time to throw. They only surrendered one sack and were the engine as BYU racked up 655 yards of total offense.
Grade: A+
Tight ends/receivers
This was a game were the Cougar receivers were asked to do a lot of the work after the catch as BYU ran a lot of shallow crosses. Dax Milne (seven catches, 70 yards) and Neil Pau’u (5 catches, 86 yards, 1 TD) made some big plays while Isaac Rex had two more TDs and Gunner Romney had a rushing TD. Pau’u also padded his passing stats, hitting Wilson for a 16-yard gain.
Grade: A+
Defensive line
The Cougars were willing to stay in their lanes and force the UCF offense to get out of its comfort zone. Zac Dawe had a huge tackle on an early Knight fourth down attempt. This unit was able to get decent pressure even with limited blitzing but struggled to stop the run consistently.
Grade: A
Linebackers
Fittingly, Isaiah Kaufusi (eight tackles) and Keenan Pili (nine tackles) finished the final game once again leading the team in tackles. Payton Wilgar and Max Tooley also made some nice plays. This group limited the passing windows and played a lot of coverage as well.
Grade: A
Secondary
BYU had three chances to make picks but couldn’t get them corralled. Holding the explosive UCF offense to just 217 passing yards was an impressive feat, although the Cougars did give up a couple of TD passes late in the game.
Grade: A
Special teams
The special teams did its job well throughout the game. Jake Oldroyd’s kickoffs and PATs were perfect. Caleb Christensen made up for a short return the game with some nice returns later in the game. Ryan Rehkow only got one punt but it was a solid kick.
Grade: A+
Coaching
This BYU team came out ready to play in all facets of the game and that is a tremendous credit to the Cougar coaches. While not completely dominating, the BYU defense held down the UCF offense, while the Cougar offense was rarely stopped all game long.
Grade: A+