As the BYU football beat writer, I evaluated the performance of every position group and the coaches from Saturday’s BYU-UTSA at LaVell Edwards Stadium:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson had some brilliant throws and he had some throws that weren't very good. He definitely faced more pressure than he has all season but still had a solid performance (22-of-30 for 292 yards with two TDs, plus six carries for 19 yards rushing with another touchdown). He's just spoiled everyone by being better than that.
Grade: B+
Running back
Tyler Allgeier was running through tackles and carrying guys (19 carries, 116 yards, 1 TD), while Lopini Katoa had a few good runs and scored a TD on a pass play. Still, both players had moments where the ball got away from them and that is always concerning.
Grade: B
Offensive line
The Cougars faced their toughest test so far against a group of quick, athletic defensive linemen and linebackers. BYU's line did OK, enough to get 178 yards rushing without giving up a sack. But there were some costly penalties and struggles in protection that haven't been an issue to this point.
Grade: B
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars got an incredible, back-of-the-end-zone grab from Neil Pau'u, although he also had a costly early fumble. Dax Milne and Gunner Romney were once again dynamic targets. The receivers also had a couple of plays where their blocking downfield allowed the BYU offense to keep moving.
Grade: B+
Defensive line
The Cougars did well at keeping the UTSA ground game in check, only allowing 72 yards. They also had some times where they were able to get pressure and Gabe Summers came up with a big fourth-quarter sack when the pocket collapsed. Khyiris Tonga had a big pass breakup on what might have been a touchdown. The offsides penalties, however, were a big problem.
Grade: B
Linebackers
Isaiah Kaufusi led the team with nine tackles and the Cougars did well in run support. They weren't nearly as effective in pass coverage, however, even though they often dropped into zone coverage.
Grade: B-
Secondary
The BYU defensive backfield got an interception from Troy Warner but this was its worst showing of the season. The Cougars just couldn't find ways to make plays and had a bad blown coverage late in the game that gave UTSA a touchdown. Allowing 287 pass yards nearly put BYU in trouble late in the game.
Grade: C-
Special teams
BYU relied on punter Ryan Rehkow for both punting and kickoff duties and he was excellent (44-yard punt average, four touchbacks on five kickoffs). Freshman kicker Justen Smith missed an extra point, however, and the one kickoff that wasn't a touchback was dropped, then returned to the 35-yard line.
Grade: B
Coaching
The Cougars had moments where the offensive and defensive game plans looked great — and moments where they appeared to fall apart. BYU's coaches have to prove this showing was an aberration by getting the team playing at a much higher level next week.
Grade: C+